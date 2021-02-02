Young Equestrians in Action – Sisters Camille and Taylor Kennedy

The Northwest Horse Source is celebrating youth in action. Our newest column will feature and celebrate young equine enthusiasts from all over the Northwest who inspire, uplift, or just have fun with horses. The future of the horse industry depends on youth participation. We look forward to sharing their stories and adventures! If you are 18 years old or younger and would like to participate, we invite you to share your story here.

What are your names and ages?

Taylor Kennedy, 16 and Camille Kennedy, 13

How long have you been involved with horses?

Since we were about four years old.

Do you have a trainer? Yes, we have several trainers. Robin and Jenny Frid in Texas for AQHA (Quarter Horse), Lonnie Cruse in Texas for ApHC, (Appaloosa) and Kerri DeKubber in Washington.

What’s the hardest part about owning or caring for horses?

Taylor: Waking up early is the hardest part for me.

Camille: Nothing really; I enjoy everything about it.

What kind of riding do you do?

Taylor: I show in the all-around events in AQHA and ApHC.

Camille: I show in a lot of classes such as Western Riding, Trail, Showmanship, and Horsemanship in both AQHA and ApHC.

Tell us about your horses. How long have you owned them?

Taylor: My Quarter Horse’s name is Laziness, aka Sal. He’s 10 years old and has been in our family for about 4 years.

Camille: Our Appaloosa’s name is Too Good to Pass, aka Goodie, and we have been a team since I was about 6 years old. Goodie is 16 years old now. My quarter horse is named Clyde, and he is 10. We have only been showing together for a year.

What are your riding and training goals?

Taylor: My goals are to continue to improve as a rider and have fun while working hard.

Camille: I want to continue to learn and get stronger and ride more young horses.

Any accomplishments you’re especially proud of?

Taylor: Recently, I won a World Championship title in Showmanship at the ApHC Youth World Show with Too Good to Pass. This has been my goal for a long time.

Camille: I am proud when I can compete with older kids and be successful!

What are some obstacles or challenges you’ve had to overcome with your horse training or riding?

Taylor: I am a naturally cautious person, and I have had to learn to push myself outside of my comfort zone.

Camille: Showing two different breeds is a lot to juggle. We travel to ride and show a lot. Sometimes I want to be home with my dog.

Name one or two of your heroes in the horse world — people you admire and respect. Why did you choose this person?

Taylor and Camille: We look up to our trainers because they always work hard and give 100% to our horses and us.

What’s your dream career? Do you see horses in your adult life? How?

Taylor: I would maybe like to be an opera singer. I will probably always have horses, even if I do not compete.

Camille: I don’t know what I want to do for work, but I know that there will always be horses in my life, and I want to continue to show as an adult.

See this article in the 2021 February online edition:

This article sponsored by: