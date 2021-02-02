WORX Jump Starter Has Multiple Uses

The new WORX 12V Multifunction Jump Starter with LED Light is a compact starter that jumps 12-volt batteries for cars, motorcycles and other machines with 12V batteries. It also serves as a two-way charger for cell phones, tablets and other small electronics. And it weighs just a fraction over one pound.

The portable starter jumps gasoline-powered car engines up to 4.0 liters and diesel car engines up to 3.0 liters. Fully charged, it can make 30 jump starts before recharging is needed. It takes eight hours to fully charge the jumper using the included cigarette/power port cable, or via the included USB cable.

This multifunction tool also has five LED light options in various configurations, ranging from a solid-white LED work light to an emergency, solid-red or flashing-red LED light. It doubles as a flashlight with a solid or flashing beam. The tubular-shaped jump starter is constructed of polymer resin and has a pull-out, ribbed hook for hanging.

The WORX 12V Multifunction Jump Starter with LED Light is available at worx.com and is covered by WORX three-year limited warranty.

Publisher’s Note: This little tool is something every car owner should carry. Even though it will not jump start my diesel truck, there are several other features I would not be without. For roadside safety it’s a must. The flashing LED light keeps you safe should you break down. I love the fact it will charge my laptop and cell phone too! – Karen Pickering, NWHS Publisher

