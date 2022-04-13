Winning Ways with Western Dressage Promotes Showing and Growing

The long-time team of Lynn Palm and Marie-Frances Davis are joining forces to promote the growth of Western Dressage among American Quarter Horse enthusiasts by providing a welcoming environment through competition and education for newcomers as well as current participants.

With the expertise of Lynn Palm as an AQHA Judge, USEF Western Dressage R Judge, World Champion Competitor and international clinician and Marie-Frances Davis, AQHA Show Manager, WDAA World Champion and Horse of the Year Champion, the two bring a unique set of skills to the Winning Ways Showing and Growing experience.

The weekend begins with the Show, a Saturday AQHA Western Dressage Special Event with WDAA and NSBA Recognition judged by Palm. Sunday is an opportunity to Grow Your Scores with a Test Review, learning to ride with accuracy and Question and Answer Session after a Presentation of Getting Started in Western Dressage along with how to organize a special event by Palm and Davis. Monday and Tuesday is the Grow Your Skills Clinic with small groups of riders working with Palm.

The initial Winning Ways with Western Dressage Event is June 11-14 at The Grand Oaks Resort in Weirsdale, FL. The next is scheduled for July 2-5 at Mullagh Farm in New Richmond, WI, a satellite location of This Old Horse, Inc. Future dates and locations are in the works with quality, exhibitor friendly facilities being considered.

To participate in Winning Ways with Western Dressage in your area, visit the calendar at www.lynnpalm.com/calendar.htm or www.facebook.com/ winningwayswithwesterndressage .

For additional details contact Marie-Frances Davis at 352 362-7847 or mariefrances@lynnpalm.com.

About Lynn Palm

Palm’s career highlights include 2007 American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) Horsewoman of the Year, a record four AQHA Superhorse wins, AQHA Female Equestrian of the Year by the Women’s Athletic Association, named one of the top United States clinicians by Horse & Rider magazine, over 34 AQHA World and Reserve World Champions, 14 WDAA World and Reserve World Championships and over 50 bridleless dressage exhibitions at events including the National Horse Show, 1989 World Cup and the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games, and World Cup. Palm and Cyril Pittion-Rossillon are co-founders of three horse industry companies: Palm Equestrian Academy, Women LUV Horses, and Alliance Saddlery USA. Palm is the author of The Rider’s Guide to Real Collection and Your Complete Guide to Western Dressage.

About Cyril Pittion-Rossillon

Pittion-Rossillon hails from Paris, France, where he earned his Riding Master Degree from the French National Equestrian School. With his extensive equine background and thirty years of experience, Cyril brings an ideal background to his instructor duties. His credentials include: Trained under members of French Olympic Team • French Junior Jumper Circuit • French Open Jumper Circuit (Levels 5 and 6) • Eventing Preliminary Division • AQHA & USEF Hunter Division • USEF Competition Youth & Amateur Coach• USDF Coach from Training Level to FEI Grand Prix • WDAA World and Reserve World Champion Coach • Co-Director and Instructor Palm Equestrian Academy

