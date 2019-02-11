Windermere Equestrian Living – The North Group

Before Real Estate I had a long back ground of leading and teaching teams to perform the highest levels of customer service while running high volume stores. No matter if you are buying or selling, you will be represented in the highest manner. You can assure that you have a solid negotiator on your side. Listening to uncover my clients needs and even uncovering the ones they don’t know they have yet is extremely important to me. I specialize in Residential Real Estate, Equestrian Properties and Eliza Island. Website: http://brandicoplen.withwre.com

My real estate background began early on observing and helping my mom who’s been a Realtor for more than 35 years. From 2001-2003 I was an assistant to a successful Realtor team in Whatcom County where I coordinated advertising, listings, pending sales and client communications and in June of 2003, I stepped out on my own. Since 2003, I’ve had the exceptionally good fortune to sell homes, hobby farms and equestrian estates in this area of the Pacific Northwest. My focus is to make buying and selling easy. The most important part of my work is you, my client, so we can have a successful ending. Website: http://tresie.withwre.com

Integrity, professionalism, and loyalty are the foundation of my business. The core of my business’s success is providing exceptional customer service. My passion is helping others obtain their real estate goals and dreams. No matter if you are buying or selling, I am dedicated to representing you in the highest manner. You can be assured that you will have a solid negotiater on your side. I will listen to your needs and will be in touch with you weekly. I will walk you through the buying or selling process and make it as seemless as possible. Website: http://brookestremler.withwre.com

As a trusted real estate adviser I have committed my career to helping people with one of the largest personal and financial decisions that they will make. My background in customer service, sales, and the Title and Escrow industry give me the opportunity to offer clients a unique set of skills. Buying and selling a home has several components that need special attention, from marketing, negotiating, tracking details to closing and ensuring that all expectations are met. I offer these services with a genuine passion for what I do and the people that I work for. Website: http://www.aimee-mills.com