Will Your Business Survive? Ten Questions to Ask Yourself

We’re in a Season of Change. Navigate it With Confidence

This has been a crazy situation. We’re all concerned about family, friends and co-workers. I know many of you are wondering how your business will survive this ordeal. Let me say, with confidence to keep your marketing efforts going. Being visible in this climate will help save your business.

Our goal is to not only help you survive this situation, but we hope our partnership will help you THRIVE when this situation subsides.

Here are 10 questions to ask yourself:

What is your strategy for being in business at this same time 6 months from now? What plans can I help you put in place to help your business thrive after COVID-19? How has COVID-19 changed how your customers buy from you? What challenge are you hoping I can help you solve? How has COVID-19 impacted your sales funnel? If you’re not sure what a sales funnel is: https://www.entrepreneur.com/article/296526 How do you feel your competition is doing responding to this crisis? What are your plans for re-allocation of your marketing dollars? What are you doing to maintain customer loyalty during this crisis? What can you give your customer to improve their lives during this economic shutdown? What do you think will happen if you do nothing?

What has history taught us?

History is a great teacher. Post cereal was the leader in their industry during the great depression. They pulled back almost all their advertising. Their competitor, Kellogg’s, double-downed on their advertising. By the end of the depression that had taken over market share of their industry. There are many stories of companies that pulled ahead of or outlived their competition during these hardships.

The Northwest Horse Source survived the 2008 recession. It was a difficult time, however, most of the advertisers that stuck with us through that time are still successful companies today! People who operate out of fear are making emotional decisions. We want to look at this logically and make this a time to pull ahead of the competition who’s pulling back. Below is a chart showing the benefits of increasing your advertising:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/bradadgate/2019/09/05/when-a-recession-comes-dont-stop-advertising/#76d615f54608

Advertising is the lifeblood of your business and people are at home right now, on their electronic devices, researching, reading, and educating themselves. Being visible in this situation could give you significant market advantage. Decisions you make today are going to affect your business in the upcoming months.

Let us help you define or redefine your customer base.

Why let The Northwest Horse Source help you during this time?

We have a 25-year history in the industry

We’ve been through a recession and came out the other side

We are still the largest freely distributed equine magazine in the Northwest

Our digital edition is getting averaging 5,000 pageviews per issue. That’s great coverage for our advertisers. Now you not only get visibility in print but great online coverage as well! Direct links to specific landing pages on your website or homepage.

We currently have 63 advertisers, only 2 have made dramatic changes in their marketing plans.

Remember: Marketing is muscle, not fat!

It is far more cost effective to protect your turf than to play catchup. Once you get 3-5 laps down, you have lost the race!

“When times are good you should advertise. When times are bad you must advertise.”

I look forward to helping you through this time of change in our industry. Why not schedule a short call to discuss your options? I look forward to working with you!

Warmly,

Karen