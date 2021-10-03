Wild Canary Farm, Duvall, WA

Wild Canary Farm, an exceptional close-in parcel with class II soils, water rights, fenced and cross-fenced, approximately 10,000 sf of new barns/shop on engineered floor pad, automated/heated 26×86 greenhouse, hoop barns & high tunnels, walk-in cooler-freezer, 100 gal minute exempt well with VFD controlled main & booster pumps. Pressurized water & hydrants across entire parcel. Fenced and cross fenced pastures with livestock handling equipment included. Darling tiny house on site, income producing or great for caretaker.

$1,319,500

