Why Cross-tie Young Horse 24/7?

Q:
Hi Al,
I know quite a bit about horses but not training young ones. Twice I have seen people cross-tie a young horse under a year old and just leave it tied 24 / 7. One of them (for sure) was a colt, the other I don’t know.
What is the purpose for doing this?




A:
Hi Stu,
Thanks for your question. All I can say is that that is not acceptable, humane training practice. Horses should be treated with dignity and respect at all times. I am not advocating spoiling them but to train and treat them fairly. Tying them up for very long periods of time, is not a practice I would ever agree with.


