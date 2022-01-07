Whatcom Farm Expo is back

Reminder to sign up to be an exhibitor at this year’s Whatcom Farm Expo 2022, taking place on April 23rd, 2022. We are still accepting exhibitors and speakers and look forward to working with you to put on a great event!

2022 Details:

Whatcom Conservation District and Whatcom County Public Works will host our fifth annual, free to the public Whatcom Farm Expo on Saturday April 23, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Northwest Washington Fairgrounds. The goal of this event is to bring farmers and industry experts together to facilitate learning, skill and resource sharing, and networking.

Our 2019 event was a great success with just under 500 attendees. Our audience are livestock farmers of all types as well as rural land managers, gardeners, and orchardists. This is a great opportunity for you to highlight products, equipment, services, information, or activities beneficial to this group, but no sales are allowed at the event.

We offer various options for exhibitor booths and sponsorships, ranging from a classic 10×10 booth set up for $30 to a Barnraiser Level Sponsorship for $400. Please complete our survey as soon as possible to indicate your interest in event sponsorship, exhibitor booth, and speaker topics.

After you fill out the survey, we will be in touch to coordinate your participation in this year’s event and to send you an invoice with payment details.

We look forward to kicking off a productive and collaborative 2022 growing season.

We will continue to monitor the state Covid-19 guidelines to ensure a safe and fun event for all. Stay tuned for more specific information as the date approaches.

What: FREE Whatcom Farm Expo

Where: Farm Pavilion, Northwest Washington Fairgrounds, Lynden, WA

When: Saturday, April 23, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Thanks in advance for your support and participation and see you at the Expo!