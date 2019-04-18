Exciting Opportunity for Outdoor Recreation in Whatcom County!

Friends of outdoor recreation in Whatcom County – A fabulous new equestrian, hiking, recreation and conservation opportunity has arrived in Whatcom County!

The Whatcom County Land Trust just completed their largest land transfer ever in the Skookum Creek Valley North and East of the South Fork of the Nooksack River. 1400 acres of land previously open to logging has been purchased and protected. Over time plans for trails, access, and conservation will be put in place for this beautiful valley. There are several videos produced by the Whatcom County Land Trust in support of the request for funding of this project. The one on recreation was created near the site by Whatcom County Land Trust, with Mike McGlenn’s assistance as the speaker. Please review the video and keep this place in mind as future announcements regarding plans for the area come forward. For information on how you can support this amazing project, contact Rich Bowers, (360) 303-9635 or rich@whatcomlandtrust.org.

Mike McGlenn

Trailhead Chair