Wellness is Physical and Spiritual – How My Horses Help Me Age Well

As I write this (in late August) I’m preparing for much-needed hip replacement surgery. The pain has kept me out of the saddle for a while now, and riding is an essential part of my life. I had no idea how much I was missing it until recently. Riding is part of my DNA.

The next six weeks will be exhilarating as I anticipate once again riding pain free. My horses are such a huge part of who I am—I can’t imagine life without them. They are incredible listeners and offer a mane to cry on when things fall apart. They relax me and keep me grounded. Wellness is just as important for horse owners as it is for horses.

I feel like I haven’t been aging well. I want to be able to work long hours, unaware of stiffness in my bones, fly up a flight of stairs, and leap up into the saddle without a struggle.

I often wonder what a horse thinks and feels as they age. I long to be needed and imagine our older companions might feel the same way. So, I’ll quit worrying about what I can’t change and focus on what I can, starting with my attitude.

One of the greatest joys in my life was riding April through Yellowstone National Park with good friends. I can’t remember the last time I laughed so hard or had a week to just breathe fresh air and enjoy the wonder of all that Yellowstone had to offer. That did more for my health (mental) than anything else I can remember. During this time of physical distancing and staying home a lot, I’m enjoying wonderful memories through pictures.

We’re in a time of great change. We’ve made some positive shifts with the Northwest Horse Source and are realizing that we are way more than a print magazine. We are a culture of Northwest horse people, sharing stories and insights into everyday horse life. Please enjoy this issue. Our cover story is about a Northwest woman who helps horses heal and stay healthy in a unique and special way.

Be well and please visit our newly updated website for our community, nwhorsesource.com and our website just for magazine visitors, magazine.nwhorsesource.com.

Have a great fall and remember to ride!

Quote: The most splendid achievement of all is the constant striving to surpass yourself and to be worthy of your own approval. – Denis Waitley, Motivational Speaker

