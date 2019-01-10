News

WDAA has made 2 revisions to the 2017 Western Dressage tests

(Tests effective for at least 4 years following the creation in 2017)

 

 All tests had a typo in the Collective Marks section where it said “Errors (deduct)” where it should have said “Remarks” this has been corrected.

– Level 4 Test 4   #9  In the directives it stated: “Response to the rider’s leg with slight left flexion”. It has been changed to “…slight right flexion.”

– Those with Dressage Illustrated judges books can make a correction in their book with a pen. All newly printed books will have the correction, for more information contact www.dressageillustrated.com

