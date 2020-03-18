Western Dressage Association of America (WDAA) concerning the Coronavirus

Dear Friends,

Western Dressage Association of America (WDAA) is concerned about the health and safety of our members, staff and their families. We are monitoring information available regarding the Coronavirus pandemic.

The decision to move forward with or cancel any WDAA recognized shows rests with show organizers for those events. Show organizers can best assess the conditions in their particular area considering the size of the event they host and their State’s guidelines for public gatherings. WDAA encourages show management teams to review Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations for public gatherings: https://www.cdc. gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/ community/large-events/mass- gatherings-ready-for-covid-19. html and have a plan in place for shows they decide to hold.

We encourage Western Dressage Association of America members to use necessary precautions as recommended by the CDC and State Public Health Directors to prevent the spread of respiratory diseases. If you choose to compete in shows held in the next month, WDAA recommends that you limit your exposure and create social distancing.

For the latest information on Coronavirus and disease prevention, check CDC recommendations often at: https://www.cdc.gov/ coronavirus/2019-ncov/index. html

If you have specific questions regarding WDAA, please contact us at info@ westerndressageassociation.org

Sincerely,

Cindy Butler, President

Western Dressage Association of America