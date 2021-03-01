Vonie Kalich – A Horse Named Royal Led Her to Help Others

While in her forties, Vonie Kalich completed two bachelor of science degrees from Portland State University—one in Physical Activity and Exercise and one in Community Health. At 45 she got her first horse, an Anglo Arabian named Royal.

For as long as she can remember, Vonie wanted a horse. When she acquired Royal, the only thing she knew about horses is that she loved them. She had no experience or knowledge in their care or feeding. As she learned and grew in her horsemanship skills, Vonie and Royal became a team. She learned about herself while riding him and caring for him. This new world was just the beginning of her journey to becoming a life coach.

Where are you located? Vancouver, Washington

What kind of horses do you have? What do you do with them?

I’ve only competed in some cow sorting and trail course events a few times. My first horse, Royal, passed away a few years ago. He was 15 when I purchased him. He was a “been there and done that” kind of horse. We rode many trails together.

Cody is my second horse. He was three when I purchased him from Serenity Equine Rescue and Rehabilitation in Kent, WA. He is 10 now.

What are your goals for your business?

After dealing with cancer in 2019, my one-year goal was to reestablish my business at a facility that would embrace the work I do as an Equine Gestalt Coach. This last summer, I found just the place at Rockin B Farms in Ridgefield, WA. The owner had heard of my business and invited me to move my horse Cody and the business to her facility. That was a blessing, and I have resumed the Women’s Discovery Group I’d started in 2018.

I also offer a women’s weight loss program called One Size Fits None. The program aims to help women step off the scale, unleash their inner warrior, and find healing from the inside out. I’ve got plans for that program to grow and help more women.

The healing power of horses is what continues to drive me towards the work I do as a coach, so my five-year goal would be to continue doing that work only; I’d love to be doing it on my own property. I also have plans to offer women’s retreats at some of the country’s beautiful horseback riding resorts.

What titles or accomplishments are you most proud of?

I’ve spent 30 years as a fitness professional teaching group classes and training private clients. I taught PE at Clark College, and co-managed the college’s fitness center. I managed a health club in Wenatchee, WA, when I lived there.

Besides my BS degrees in Community Health and in Physical Activity & Exercise, I’ve trained and certified as a Stott Pilates Instructor. I’ve taught Pilates for 15 years. I’m a certified Equine Gestalt Coach through Touched by a Horse and a Certified Coach through New Vibe Training.

What are your horse training goals?

Recently, I started utilizing the Parelli Method to work with Cody. I’ve also taken several clinics with Pat Wyse. Other than that, I’m not a horse trainer. I’ve taught Cody a lot over the years we’ve been together, but I’m not a professional trainer by any means. We have fun playing together and riding trails.

