Volunteer Needed – The Search for a Colt Starter Continues

What an unexpected season we have all been thrust into this spring and summer! For Stonewater Mustangs and Stonewater Ranch, this currently means less student interaction and much prayer around what ministry will look like throughout the summer. At the end of June, Avery completed the basics of starting Milo under saddle with Dorothea’s instruction. What a special thing to be a part of!

Now, Stonewater Ranch is in significant need of someone who can step in and continue Milo’s riding training, as well as continue to develop Dally, Jackson, and Creed into riding and student horses. As her pregnancy progresses, Dorothea has had to step back from working with “the boys” right as summer work ramps up for Ken and Tracey. This leaves the mustangs with little time and attention, something that is difficult for all of us to accept. But we also know God has gone before us and has a plan for each person involved in this endeavor.

If you know a horseman with colt starting experience, we are looking to bring someone onto the team to continue the saddle training this summer. This is a volunteer or support-based position with Youth Dynamics. Contact Ken at ksolem@yd.org if you or someone you know are interested in helping us bring these horses along.

Published in the August 2020 Issue: