Virtual Extreme Mustang Makeover Adoption Begins July 27th

Round Rock, Texas – Opening July 27, 2022, horses competing in the Adult Division of the Virtual Extreme Mustang Makeover will be available for competitive bid adoption online. For the last 100 days, dedicated trainers from around the USA have been working diligently to take untouched, wild horses and prepare them for under-saddle competition. These competing horses will be available for public adoption to approved bidders through the online portal July 27-August 7.

Class videos for the 2022 Virtual Extreme Mustang Makeover, a production of the Mustang Heritage Foundation, will be available online August 4-6. Like traditional Extreme Mustang Makeover competitions, trainers have had approximately 100 days to gentle and train a previously untouched mustang before competing for cash and prizes. However, for the Virtual competition trainers were allowed to adopt a horse of their choosing directly from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), then offer them for reassignment after the competition.

Trainers and their horses will compete in three preliminary classes: handling, pattern, and trail. Their score in the preliminary classes will determine their advancement to the finals which includes a compulsory maneuvers class and a freestyle routine of their own creation. Both the preliminary class and Freestyle Finals videos will be available via the Mustang Heritage Foundation YouTube channel August 4-6, 2022.

To learn more about the Virtual Extreme Mustang Makeover competition, adoption or to view the available horses, visit: mustangheritagefoundation.org/event/emm-virtual/

Extreme Mustang Makeover events are produced by the Mustang Heritage Foundation, in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse & Burro Program, to showcase the versatility and trainability of the American Mustang. The events are presented by Western Horseman and sponsored by NRS Supply, Espana Silk, A Cut Above Buckles, Classic Equine, Martin Saddlery, Resistol, and Yeti.

About the Mustang Heritage Foundation

The Mustang Heritage Foundation is dedicated to facilitating successful placements for America’s excess wild mustangs and burros through innovative programs, events and education. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. More than 20,000 mustangs have been placed into private care through Mustang Heritage Foundation events and programs since 2007. For more information, visit mustangheritagefoundation.org.

About the Bureau of Land Management

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) removes wild horses and burros from public lands to ensure a healthy balance of land and animals. Since 1971, the BLM has placed more than 250,000 wild horses and burros into good homes nationwide. Partnerships, like the Mustang Heritage Foundation, provide the BLM with additional opportunities to place animals into good homes. Interested applicants can attend BLM offsite adoption/sales event, visit a BLM Off-Range Corral, or participate in an Internet adoption/sales event to apply to take a wild horse or burro home! To learn more about the Wild Horse and Burro Program, please call 866-468-7826 or visit BLM.GOV/whb.

The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land, the most of any Federal agency. This land is primarily located in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of subsurface mineral estate throughout the nation. The BLM’s mission is to manage and conserve America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations under our mandate of multiple-use and sustained yield.

