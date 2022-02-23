USHJA Partners with Free Ride Equestrian on Limited Edition Co-Branded Collection

The U.S. Hunter Jumper Association has teamed up with inventive equestrian apparel brand Free Ride Equestrian for a limited edition co-branded collection available now.

The collaboration is inspired by USHJA’s passion for the Hunter/Jumper community and Free Ride Equestrian’s modern take to creating comfortable, unrestrictive performance apparel. The limited edition collection features co-branded sun shirts with SPF 50 protection, breeches with four-way stretch, uni-sex vintage style tees and more.

“We’re thrilled to have collaborated with Free Ride Equestrian on a limited edition collection that stands for quality, comfort and value,” said Kevin Price, executive director of USHJA. ” As organizations, we share similar values so it was a perfect pairing.”

USHJA x Free Ride Equestrian staples include breeches in a size range of XXS-XXL, tops in XXS-XXL, unisex tees from XS-XL and one size fits most accessories. The limited edition co-branded collection launched February 19 with pieces ranging in price from $12-$90. A donation of 12% of the gross sales from this Collection will benefit USHJA programs.

“The excitement of launching the USHJA X Free Ride Equestrian flagship collection has been wonderfully rewarding,” said Raina King, co-owner of Free Ride Equestrian.

“As a small business, it was an easy decision for us to work with USHJA,” said Katie Rosenfels, co-owner of Free Ride Equestrian. “They built their organization by serving their members; we built our business by serving our customers. We couldn’t be happier with the decision.”

The collection is available for purchase at shopUSHJA.org/FRE or shopUSHJA.org/ FreeRideEquestrian. For more information about USHJA X Free Ride Equestrian, visit shopUSHJA.org/FRE.

