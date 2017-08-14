Walsh Brand Used Pony Harness For Sale

Walsh Brand Pony Harness
Black and patent rolled leather with brass in good condition. Rolled leather lines included. Used on Hackney Pony for pleasure driving. $875.
Contact Kim:
linkeranch@hotmail.com or 509-710-1938
