Union Hill Gentleman Farm in Redmond, WA

Union Hill Equestrian paradise on an idyllic 5 acre setting. Nestled on a quiet dead end street of acreage homes, this prime location offers a darling two story main residence, detached guest house and magnificent custom 4 stall barn. Loaded with extras with finished tack room, massive hay loft, wash rack, covered trailer parking and paddocks off stalls. Main house boasts Great room kitchen with eating space, fireplace in family room, formal dining & living rooms, spacious master suite with sitting area and 5 piece spa bath. Detached Guest quarters, updated interiors with unlimited possibilities! Lush fenced pastures with loafing sheds and hoofgrid areas, extensive drainage throughout property, landscaped grounds, firepit, gardens. This property has it all!
3 bedroom | 2.5 bathrooms | 2,260 sq ft | 4.97 acres
$1,649,000
