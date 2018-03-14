There’s Still Time to Enroll in UC Davis Extension’s Summer Horsepacking Adventures

Davis, Calif.—Don’t miss your chance to take advantage of this exciting opportunity to join UC Davis Extension on a one-of-a-kind outdoor adventure that takes participants into the California wilderness on horseback— Mustangs: A Living Legacy and Mountain Horsemanship: Veterinary Care and Horsepacking in the Wilderness. Past participants have acclaimed these courses “an outstanding adventure” and “a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Mustangs: A Living Legacy

Track wild horses and relive the Old West in the seldom-visited Pizona area of Inyo National Forest. From a central meadow camp, riders track mustangs in their natural pinyon forest habitat and learn the social behavior of the horses and their current struggle. This program is a special opportunity that combines a rustic outdoor adventure and a unique educational experience in exploring the biology, ecology and behavior of a proud and beautiful animal— the North American wild horse.

• June 9–12: Sat.–Tues., 7 a.m.–3 p.m.

• Bishop, Calif.

• $900. Includes horse, saddle, meals and instruction. Enroll in section 174AGC800.

Mountain Horsemanship: Veterinary Care and Horsepacking in the Wilderness

This deluxe seven-day pack trip covers the essentials of horsepacking in the wilderness— with the Golden Trout Wilderness of the High Sierra as your laboratory. The instructor will discuss equipment, emergency veterinary care, feeding and managing livestock in the backcountry.

• July 8-14: Sun.–Sat., 7:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

• Lone Pine, Calif.: Horseshoe Meadows Pack Station, Inyo National Forest

• $1,625. Includes horse, saddle, meals and instruction. Enroll in section 181AGC800.

For more information or to enroll, call (800) 752-0881, email extension@ucdavis.edu or visit our website.

www.extension.ucdavis.edu/beyo nd

