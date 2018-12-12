Treatibles Launches Equine Line with 1500mg Full Spectrum Hemp Oil Dropper Bottle

Petaluma, CA – Treatibles ever-expanding line of effective organic Full Spectrum Hemp Oil products for animal companions will now include a 60 mL dropper bottle made especially for horses. In addition to 1500 mg of organic Full Spectrum Hemp Oil, the product will feature two additional beneficial oils, peppermint oil and MCT coconut oil.

“Horse guardians spoke. And we listened,” said Julianna Carella, Founder and CEO of Treatibles. “They spoke of common challenges horses face, from rehabilitation to skin issues to stress. Most were seeking more effective, natural approaches to provide their equine friends calm, ease and balance. So we developed a high potency formula with both internal and external applications.”

According to Heather Wallace, bestselling author of Confessions of a Timid Rider and Certified Equine Sports Massage Therapist, full spectrum hemp oil, peppermint oil, and coconut oil are a perfect combination to help both pleasure horses and athletes perform and feel their best.

“I’m so excited to have a new product from Treatibles on the market designed to holistically and naturally support the inflammatory response and benefit horses both internally and topically,” said Wallace. “The fact they are combining three of my favorite oils for horses makes it that much better.”

Organic Full Spectrum Hemp Oil

Horses have their own unique set of health challenges. The naturally occurring compounds in hemp oil work to support the body’s natural inflammatory response as well as ease discomfort and anxiety, making it ideal for various situations including:

Pre and Post surgery – addresses inflammation-related swelling

Rehabilitation – eases discomfort and anxiety during stall rest and therapy

Stressful Situations – promotes calm during trailering, veterinary and farrier visits, and training sessions

Inappetence – may encourage eating in times of illness or stress

Treatibles’ exceptional full spectrum hemp oil is sourced from the company’s own organic hemp farms in four states. The proprietary formula contains a beneficial blend of naturally occurring compounds, producing truly distinct oil. Treatibles utilizes a cutting edge infusion method that has proven to retain nearly 100% of the profile of all 300+ compounds of the hemp plant. This creates a true entourage effect, which according to studies conducted in both Israel and Brazil, provides the greatest benefits. The oil is virtually free of THC, non-psychoactive, and non-toxic.

MCT Coconut Oil

There are a multitude of benefits for horses credited to coconut oil by horse enthusiasts including:

Improving oxygen flow to muscles, which promotes a faster recovery

Strengthening the immune system

Improving the digestibility of other feeds

Making the coat shiny

Topically, coconut oil can protect wounds and reduce the risk of infection, condition the mane and tail, and addressing the wide range of equine skin issues caused by dermatophilus congolensis, an infection that thrives in muddy and wet conditions commonly referred to as Mud Fever. These issues can include cracked or greasy heels and acute skin infections

Peppermint Oil

Peppermint oil has a carminative effect, meaning it helps to relieve intestinal gas. It also has a cooling, soothing effect on the smooth muscles of the stomach and intestines and increases bile secretion, making it ideal for horses prone to colic, ulcers, smooth muscle spasm, trapped gas, cramps or poor appetite. Topically, peppermint oil helps to relieve discomfort and itching from skin conditions and can act as an insect repellent. It is a bonus that horses love the taste of peppermint.

The MSRP for the 1,500 mg equine oil is $185.00. For more information about Treatibles extensive line of animal relief products, please visit www.Treatibles.com.

The Treatibles line consists of equine, canine, and feline products. For cats and dogs, the line includes grain-free functional chews in four flavors: pumpkin, blueberry, turkey and sweet potato; capsules in two potencies: 10 mg and 25 mg; dropper bottles in three potencies: 90 mg, 250 mg, and 750 mg; and single serve ready packs of full spectrum hemp oil and MCT coconut oil in 2 mg and 5 mg potencies. Treatibles is currently developing additional products for horses as well.

About Treatibles