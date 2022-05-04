Travis Logan of Clear Cut Horsemanship – Creston, Washington Trainer Keeps it Simple while Giving Horses and Riders a Solid Foundation

“I believe in keeping things simple and clear for both horse and rider.” - Travis Logan. All photos by Clear Cut Horsemanship

There is one sure way to be successful in business: provide people with something they need that’s in short supply. In the horse business, that “something” is capable colt starters. Throughout the Pacific Northwest (and beyond) owners of young horses are discovering how difficult it is to find a trainer who’s willing and able to put a good start on their horses.

For Travis Logan of Clear Cut Horsemanship, this is a good thing. Logan, located in Creston, Washington, is at his happiest starting a young horse and making that baby into a great riding horse, and he has the knowledge and experience to do the job well.

Logan has been starting young horses for 23 years, but he’s not limited to colt starting. A long-time cutting horse enthusiast, he’s trained safe and capable horses for many disciplines including barrel horses, trail horses, cutting horses, ranch horses and more. He’s trained and shown AQHA point earners, NCHA money earners, and many year-end barrel club award winners.

Started Young with Buster Smith

Logan started riding as an 11-year-old and showed in 4-H, where he was involved with barrel and gaming events. When he was 14 years old, Logan began working with well-known Northwest horseman and cutting horse trainer Buster Smith, whom he considers a mentor.

Now he’s passing that knowledge on to his students. “I like to meet people wherever they are and focus on just making them and their horses a little better,” says Logan. “I believe in keeping things simple and clear for both horse and rider.” His methods are straightforward and easy to understand for the horse and the rider. Logan puts a solid foundation on a horse, which helps it excel in any discipline and continue on successfully for its owner.

When Travis Logan’s children got interested in barrel racing and gaming, he watched what was happening at shows and events and thought there had to be a better way. So, he started helping people of all ages in those disciplines do a better job for and with their horses. Now riders interested in pursuing better horsemanship with their gaming horses are some of his most avid clients.

Clear Cut Horsemanship

Operating Clear Cut Horsemanship out of Creston Equine Center, Logan and his wife Rachel run a welcoming and efficient training facility.

Travis keeps about 20 horses in training and gives lessons and clinics both in Creston and at other barns. Check out their website for more information on upcoming events. Some of the places he’s teaching clinics this year include Republic, Elma, and White Salmon (Washington) and Deary, Idaho. Visit www.clearcuthorsemanship.com or contact them for more information on scheduled clinics or to book a clinic at your barn.

Clear Cut Horsemanship offers a wide variety of learning opportunities, with a full-service facility, large indoor arena with many amenities, and training to fit various budgets, schedules, and goals. Logan offers private lessons, clinics and even an internship program. There is something to suit everyone’s needs.

Meanwhile, we can continue to be grateful that Travis Logan is putting a good start on many horses. He continues to strive to make himself a better horseman and help the horses and people he works with improve and thrive, “getting a little better every day.”

Learn more:

Web: www.clearcuthorsemanship.com

​Phone: (360) 266-7627

Email: crestonequinecenter@gmail.com

Facebook: Clear Cut Horsemanship

See this article in the May/June 2022 online edition:

Kim Roe grew up riding on the family ranch and competed in Western rail classes, trail horse, reining, working cow, and hunter/jumper. She trained her first horse for money at 12 years old, starting a pony for a neighbor. Kim has been a professional dressage instructor in Washington state for over 30 years, training hundreds of horses and students through the levels. In recent years Kim has become involved in Working Equitation and is a small ‘r’ Working Equitation judge with WE United. Kim is the editor of the Northwest Horse Source Magazine, and also a writer, photographer, and poet. She owns and manages Blue Gate Farm in Deming, Washington where she continues to be passionate about helping horses and riders in many disciplines.