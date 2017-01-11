Marketplace

Tranquility Awaits You on 20 Private Acres – Roy, WA
Tranquility awaits you on your private 20 acres in Mckenna Forest Reserve, featured in the Wall Street Journal. MASTER ON MAIN FLOOR with 5 piece bathroom suite and beautiful French doors. Stainless steel appliances and front load washer and dryer. All new granite counter tops and back splash throughout. Beautiful wraparound porch with built in gazebo perfect for relaxing and entertaining. RV parking, barn with 2 stalls and elec/plumbing. Sits among 4,000 acres of horse trails. 39008 35th Ave E, Roy, WA 98580. MLS# 911424.

Offered at $535,000
mattb.johnlscott.com

