Pre-publication Buzz Leads to Early Release of Trail of Painted Ponies Adult Coloring Book

Santa Fe, New Mexico – Originally scheduled for release in late April, a new adult coloring book published by Blue Star Coloring that features original artwork from The Trail of Painted Ponies translated into highly detailed line-drawings by some of the best illustrators in the business, has moved its release date up to mid-March.

The Trail of Painted Ponies is the company behind the country’s most popular collectible horse figurines. Blue Star Coloring is a premier adult coloring book publisher with titles that have appeared on the Amazon and New York Times bestseller lists.

“The response to the pre-order offering has been overwhelming,” said Rod Barker, Founder and President of The Trail of Painted Ponies. “Fortunately, we were able to arrange for expedited shipping, which is going to enable us to bring The Native American Edition to retailers and colorists earlier than expected.”

Blue Star Coloring feels that this particular coloring book, the first of a series, will bring something different and noteworthy to a crowded field. Featured are thirty original and colorable drawings inspired by fifteen of the most popular Native American Painted Ponies, each adorned with traditional Native American images and spiritually charged symbols.

What also makes this book unique is the way it combines multiple benefits.

“We all know that the appeal of adult coloring books is they offer a meditative escape to a world of inspiration and artistic fulfillment,” Barker says. “What is different about the coloring experience provided by The Native American Edition is that it also taps into the recognized therapeutic benefits – physical as well as emotional – that are linked to a relationship with horses, along with the relaxation that comes from feeling a closeness and connection to a people who once lived a simple life, close to Nature. In these pages, they all come together in an unprecedented fashion that is both dreamlike and soothing, and take the positive effects of coloring to a higher level.”For more information, contact:

