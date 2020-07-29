The Oregon Horse Council Launches New Website with Improved Features

After 10 years, the Oregon Horse Council is excited to release an all new website. The site is designed to be flexible, mobile-friendly, and able to grow with the organization to meet the needs of the users.

“OHC serves all equestrians state-wide, and beyond, and our website is the heart of that. We need it to be current, fresh, and contain valuable resources. This new site offers all of that and more!” said Brandi Ebner, Executive Director.

The new website also is accompanied by a modern online Business Directory, which any equine business or organization can receive a free basic listing. You will see paid listings have more robust details with an unlimited business description, ability to include videos or photos, hours of operation, directions, social media links, representatives, and more. The new directory is easier for users to update and provides various search options if you are looking for a specific business or type of business.

The site also has an all new Event Calendar which provides additional information about venues and hosts. As the largest equine event calendar in Oregon, we welcome and encourage submissions for any event. Paid events listings are also featured on the home page, highlighted on the calendar and include a featured image and photographs.

We are eager to show off the new News and Updates blog. Each post is now accompanied by a header image which will help guide you to the stories that you want to read. They are also broken down by category, so you can quickly jump to the type of news you are most interested in. Each article has an author highlight with a photo or logo, more information about the author and contact information.

“We are excited for all of the new features that we can take advantage of, including better advertising banners, highlights for our paid supporters, and more resources for all,” said Melodie Holliday, OHC board President.

View all the features at www.OregonHorseCouncil.com. We welcome any feedback or suggestions, so feel free to contact us. If you are interested in any of our low-cost marketing options, we would love to chat with you any time. For more information about the Oregon Horse Council, please contact Brandi Ebner, Oregon Horse Council Executive Director at 971-224-5879 or email brandi@oregonhorsecouncil.com.