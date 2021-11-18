The Equine Network Launches Instructional On-Demand Video Resource for Barrel Racers

The subscription streaming site BarrelRacing.com launched on October 25, 2021, following an exciting fall filming and production schedule with some of barrel racing’s biggest names. The new on-demand video platform created by Barrel Racing Magazine provides direct access to leading barrel racing professionals with relevant topics designed to educate and inspire barrel racers.

With hundreds of videos slated for release over the course of the next six months, BarrelRacing.com delivers beginner to advanced barrel racing instruction from industry leaders. “This resource gives any rider, from the little girl who dreams of running barrels at the NFR to the more advanced barrel racer seeking to advance their skills and trouble-shoot, the ideal learning platform,” said Bonnie Wheatley, content director for Barrel Racing Magazine and BarrelRacing.com. “You’ll learn what a day in a trainer’s life looks like, their keys to great horsemanship, and how their winning habits and experiences can help you stay on top.”

BarrelRacing.com delivers training topics from the homes and arenas of barrel racing’s best that you can use anytime, anywhere. Easily accessible instructional topics range from tack and gear to foundational training and the all-important elements of mental performance and horse health.

The site offered a comprehensive video library on its launch and will continue to release two videos per week via its website, email, and mobile app. BarrelRacing.com is available on all streaming devices for $29.99 per month.

