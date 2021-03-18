The 2021 Quarter Horse Congress is on! Futurities & Sweepstakes Information Now Available

Get ready for the 2021 Quarter Horse Congress. We are back, Congress Strong and ready, once again to present the greatest horse show on earth. This highly-anticipated event is the largest single-breed show in the world.

The All American Quarter Horse Congress is an unparalleled destination for equestrians from across the globe. An innovative force in the horse industry, the Ohio Quarter Horse Association (OQHA) is eager to move forward with the 2021 All American Quarter Horse Congress scheduled for September 28 – October 24 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, Ohio. OQHA is pleased to announce the expansion of the Futurities and Sweepstakes classes for the 2021 All American Quarter Horse Congress. Over $3 Million in cash and prizes will be awarded at this year’s Congress.



“Congress Strong, is what exhibitors will experience with our 2021 Futurity and Sweepstakes classes,” says Dr. Scott Myers, CEO of the All American Quarter Horse Congress. A few highlights, we will dedicate the Congress 2-Year-Old Maiden Open Western Pleasure Futurity – Presented by Coughlin Automotive to beloved industry icon, the late Susan Scott. Another highlight, Friends of the Congress Reining will continue their generous support of the Congress Reining program, boosting the total reining pay out to more than $380,000. 2021 will be the biggest and best Congress ever!

The Congress Futurity and Sweepstakes classes are open to the following breeds/registries: American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA), American Paint Horse Association (APHA), Appaloosa Horse Club (ApHC), American Buckskin Registry Association (ABRA), International Buckskin Horse Association (IBHA), Palomino Horse Breeders of America (PHBA) and the Jockey Club.

2021 Futurities & Sweepstakes Classes:

Congress Masters 2-Year-Old Open Western Pleasure Futurity – Presented by The Equine Chronicle

– Presented by The Equine Chronicle Congress Masters 2-Year-Old Open Hunter Under Saddle Futurity – Presented by The Equine Chronicle

– Presented by The Equine Chronicle 2-Year-Old Maiden Open Western Pleasure Futurity(Open, Ltd & SBB)

– Presented by Coughlin Automotive – In Memory of Susan Scott

3-Year-Old Open Western Pleasure Futurity (Open & Ltd)

(Open & Ltd) Congress Southern Belle Breeders 3-Year-Old Open Western Pleasure Futurity (Open & Ltd)

(Open & Ltd) 3-Year-Old Non Pro Western Pleasure Futurity (Non Pro, Ltd & SBB)

(Non Pro, Ltd & SBB) Maturity Open Western Pleasure Futurity (Open & Ltd)

(Open & Ltd) 3-Year-Old Open Hunter Under Saddle Futurity (Open, Ltd & SBB)

(Open, Ltd & SBB) Congress Barrel Racing Sweepstakes – Presented by TLC Farms Equine Rehabilitation Center

– Presented by TLC Farms Equine Rehabilitation Center Congress Pole Bending Sweepstakes – Presented by TLC Farms Equine Rehabilitation Center

– Presented by TLC Farms Equine Rehabilitation Center NRHA Open Reining Futurity(Level 4, 3, 2, 1 & Prime Time) – Presented by Friends of the Congress Reining

The 2021 Congress Futurities & Sweepstakes Entry Book can be accessed at http://www.quarterhorsecongress.com/futurities-sweepstakes

