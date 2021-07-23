Teton Ridge Presents The Run For A Million

Teton Ridge, a newly-formed Western lifestyle brand announces its partnership with Taylor Sheridan and its participation in the 2021 Run For A Million as presenting sponsor. Teton Ridge has partnered with Sheridan to support the richest event in the history of reining, as fifteen riders compete for a purse of $1 million. Teton Ridge will also present the $150,000 Invitational Fence Work Challenge.

Academy Award® nominee Taylor Sheridan, writer (Hell or High Water and Sicario), writer/director (Wind River), and co-creator of the hit Paramount Television show “Yellowstone” designed a venue that showcased the talent of both horse and rider in some of the most demanding equine sports in existence.

Teton Ridge is a burgeoning Western lifestyle brand focused on creating engaging sporting performances to expand the reach and audience of Western culture and sports. Sponsorship of the The Run For a Million event underscores this mission, and celebrates the top-tier athleticism and spirit of the professional male and female athletes in equine sports. Teton Ridge is focused on celebrating Western sports and sharing it with people.

The Run For A Million will take place Aug. 18-21 at the South Point Arena and Equestrian Center in Las Vegas. To learn more about The Run For A Million, visit www.trfam.com.

See this article in the July 2021 online edition: