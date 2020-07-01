Tell AAEP Why Your Horse Vet is the Best

To commemorate the important relationship between veterinarian, owner, and horse, the American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP) invites horse owners to participate in the AAEP’s My Vet Matters Contest by sharing how their veterinarian provides exceptional care of the horse.

Beginning June 1, horse owners may submit an online entry of 500 words or less describing how their AAEP-member veterinarian delivers exemplary care. Nominations can be made online at aaep.org/myvetmatters. The last day to submit an entry is August 31, 2020.

Three veterinarians will be selected for recognition each month—June through August—in a win-place-show order. Monthly honorees and their nominators will be acknowledged across AAEP’s traditional and new media platforms and receive a prize package. A grand prize winner will be selected from among the three monthly “Win” honorees and recognized December 6 during the AAEP’s 66th Annual Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The My Vet Matters Contest is sponsored by American Regent Animal Health, manufacturer of Adequan®. For more information about the My Vet Matters Contest, contact Sally Baker, AAEP director of marketing and public relations, at sbaker@aaep.org.

About AAEP

The American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP) is a non-profit organization dedicated to the health and welfare of the horse. Currently, AAEP reaches more than 5 million horse owners through its over 9,000 members worldwide. Visit www.aaep.org.