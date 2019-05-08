IEA Concludes Pilot Season with a Successful Dressage Finale: Dressage Now Has Full IEA Status

Pictured Left to Right: Brynne McIntrye (Linden Hall) was Reserve Champion IEA Dressage Rider and USEA High Point Champion. Lindsay Shaw (Grier School) was Champion IEA Dressage Rider and USDF High Point Champion. Photo by Montana McKnight.

May 1, 2019 (Columbus, Ohio) – The Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) hosted a two-day Dressage Finale (Horse Show) on April 13-14, 2019 at the Otterbein University Equestrian Center in Westerville, Ohio. The Finale was an opportunity for riders in grades 6-12, parents and equine professionals to come together to celebrate the culmination of a three-year Dressage Pilot Program of Dressage scrimmages held throughout the United States. In addition to the competition, the weekend included a United States Pony Clubs (USPC) sponsored Horsemanship Test and college fair. Nearly 150 young riders from across the nation participated. Dressage will become a permanent IEA program beginning with the 2019-2020 season.

Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio played host to the IEA Dressage Finale for the second year in a row and supplied the riders with quality horses for the weekend. There were both Team and Individual riders competing in the Finale, with many riders competing in both qualifications. Saturday placings saw the Grier School, from Tyrone, PA, take the Upper School Team Championship. RGB Equestrian, from Skaneateles, NY, took Reserve Champion. On Sunday, RGB Equestrian took the lead and won the Middle School Team Championship, with Standing Ovation, from Port Matilda, PA, as Reserve. The 2019 Champion IEA Dressage Rider was Lindsay Shaw from Grier School. Brynne McIntyre from Linden Hall took Reserve Champion. The weekend also saw Lindsay Shaw win USDF High Point Champion and Brynne McIntyre win USEA High Point Champion. The Sportsmanship award was presented to Makayla Brooks from Three Rivers for her outstanding attitude and volunteerism, along with her standout leadership at the show. Otterbein University’s Flynn was awarded Horse of the Show.

In addition to riding classes, IEA members also had the opportunity to take a written Horsemanship Test hosted by USPC. The top placing written exam takers moved on to a hands-on Practicum Horsemanship Exam where they had to point out and explain the workings of a horse and its tack. Awards were given to the top eight Middle School and Upper School participants.

IEA Dressage Finale was proudly sponsored by the following major sponsors:

Intercollegiate Dressage Association (IDA)

United States Dressage Federation (USDF)

Otterbein University

St. Andrews University

C4 Belts

Schneiders Saddlery

Dover Saddlery

LM Boots

United States Pony Clubs, Inc. (USPC)

Judy Goldthwait Equine Art & Pet Portraits

JI Tees

Albion College

Avarrett University

M Equestrian Solutions

Centenary University

Equus Now

Lake Erie College

Emory & Henry College

A Bit Above

Shires Equestrian Products

The Right Horse

Tonya Johnston

Meredith Manor

Redingote

United States Eventing Association, Inc.

Show officials included Judges Jennifer Roth (USEF “r” rated judge) and Christina Gemmel-Gnidovec (USDF ‘L’ Graduate judge). Emily David and Kari Briggs (Otterbein University) were Show Managers with Jennifer Eaton and Nancy Kohler-Cunningham as Show Stewards. Horses were coordinated by Kari Briggs and horses were provided by Otterbein University and Milestone Farm. JWinslow Photography served as Show Photographer and ShowNet served as the LiveStream Broadcaster.

A complete list of results can be found at: https://www.rideiea.org/national-finals/

Video archives Dressage Finale can be found at www.usef.org.

About IEA:

Now approaching its 18th year, the IEA has nearly 14,000 members across the United States riding and coaching Hunt Seat, Western and Dressage disciplines. The non-profit (501(c)3) IEA was organized to promote and improve the quality of equestrian competition and instruction available to middle and secondary school students and is open to public and private schools and barn teams. There is no need for a rider to own a horse because the IEA supplies a mount and tack to each equestrian for competitions. Its purpose is to set minimum standards for competition, provide information concerning the creation and development of school associated equestrian sport programs, to generally promote the common interests of safe riding instruction and competition and education on matters related to equestrian competition at the middle and secondary school levels.

For more information, please visit www.rideiea.org

Interscholastic Equestrian Association

Membership Office

467 Main Street

Melrose, MA 02167

Hours: Monday – Friday 10:00am – 4:00pm (Eastern)

Phone: 877-RIDE-IEA | 877-743-3432

Fax: 508-597-7373

www.rideiea.org | info@rideiea.org

IEA Staff

Roxane Durant – Co-Founder and Executive Director

Myron Leff – Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer

Jennifer Eaton – Membership Marketing Coordinator

Kathryn Quinlan – Membership Office Manager

Shara Prieskorn – Membership Office Coordinator & Youth Board Advisor

Kimber Whanger – Communications Coordinator

Simon Towns – Zone Captain

Bernie Villeneuve – National Finals Coordinator

Megan Taylor – Sales Representative

Sue Wentzel – National Steward