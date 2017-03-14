Stunning Soap Lake Ranch on 40 Acres

Beautiful custom built home in the heart of the Coulee Corridor on 40 acres with sweeping views and amazing sunsets! Privacy and peace and quiet await you in this estate development with covenants to protect your investment. Land is set up for horses or cattle, 8 acres are fenced with 4 livestock gates and a winter paddock. 36 foot loafing stalls for your horses, complete with stall mats.

House was designed for efficiency with radiant floor heating through out entire home including the garage, each area on controlled by it’s own zone. Large gas fireplace on remote will heat the house. Heat pump air conditioning system to keep you cool during hot summers.

This home has solid wood through out – doors, cabinets, trim, windows, and artistic touches like hand painted tiles. Hallways are a gallery with spotlights for display of your art collection. Located just minutes to golfing, boating, swimming, fishing and concerts at the Gorge, this is a dream property.

Great Room has large impressive beams and gas fireplace, French doors open to patio

Dining room also has large log beams and opens to concrete patio

Three bedrooms; master suite has large beams and French doors opening to shaded patio

Two and a half baths; master bath has soaking tub and curved walk in shower, guest bedroom has vanity and private sink.

Study used as office has private entrance with French doors making it a perfect for home business. It could also be used as a forth bedroom. There is a powder room adjacent to study.

650 square foot finished and heated garage with a workshop area and window.

Front and back porches are stamped concrete and offer views from every angle. Large patio off of great room has views to the lights of Ephrata and amazing sunsets.

4 miles to city of Soap Lake and the famous mineral lake

9 miles to Ephrata. This home is in Ephrata School district. The school bus comes to our road.

20 miles to Moses Lake

20 miles to Quincy and Microsoft, Yahoo, Del data centers

25 miles to Crescent Bar

30 fishing lakes within 30 miles of this property! Some with award winning catches.

Private golf course in Soap Lake just five minutes away. Moses Point and sun lakes are nearby.

Square footage – house 1975 and additional 650 finished garage

36 foot loafing shed with stall mats for horses

Fruit trees, chicken coop, RV parking

For Sale By Owner

~ Please no realtor inquiries for listing ~



Offered at $455,000



Email debra@allisongirls.com

Phone/text – 509-237-4027