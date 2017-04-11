STOLEN EQUINE – Peptos Gunpowder aka “Twister” – Oklahoma

Summit (Muskogee County), OK, Sunday April 9, 2017

Twister is a 4 year old Black Quarter Horse Gelding that has been missing from his pasture in Muskogee County, OK since November 16, 2016. We have continued to search for Twister.

Ms. West asked Stolen Horse International for assistance in locating Twister. Ms. West was working out of town and a friend was caring for Twister while she was away. While the friend went out of town for a few days, when he returned, he noticed Twister was missing. All the remaining horses were still present and accounted for. Ms. West filed a stolen horse report with Muskogee County Sheriff Department.

Stolen Horse International, a nonprofit organization also known as NetPosse.com, is well known as the “lost and found’ place for horses on the internet for the equine industry. NetPosse.com offers horse theft and equine ID education and assist in search and recovery of stolen or missing horses, as well as other equine equipment.

“All I can do every day is pray that I get a phone call from whoever has him or from someone who has seen him… I’m totally numb inside from the stress, worry, frustration, fear and anxiety that is running wild thru my mind daily. I just want my sweet little horse back.”, says Jonelle West. “Twisters more than just a horse…. He’s been my sanity, my comfort, my therapist, my joker, my reason to smile and he’s like one of my kids!!” Ms. West explained to Stolen Horse International, that they have looked everywhere for Twister. There has been no signs of him anywhere. The neighbors have not seen him. The Muskogee County Sheriff Department has verified that they are handling the case as a stolen horse.

On November 25, 2016, Stolen Horse International, Inc. received the first online report on its web site, www.NetPosse.com, filed by West and, in short order, began distributing the information via their NetPosse Alert (the horse community’s Amber Alert) on the Internet to hundreds of social media groups and private email contacts in an effort to rally the public to help the family.

You will find Twister’s webpage with information and a printable flyer in his NetPosse.com listing, which is where any updates or leads will be posted. People interested in helping can search for report number NR005118 or use this direct link on the NetPosse.com site: http://www.netposse.com/view_ report.asp?reportid=5118

“Circulating the Twister’s flyer and the NetPosse.com Alert nationwide is imperative, as he could be anywhere by now. These flyers are one tool that brings home many horses and must be posted in as many public places as possible,” says Debi Metcalfe, founder of Stolen Horse International. “And remember, not everyone has internet access. Please post Twister’s flyer in public places as well.”

Pictures, flyer, contact information, updates and other information are on the NetPosse webpage to identify this case quickly when calling in a tip. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Jonelle West, Muskogee County Sheriff Department or Stolen Horse International with any information.

© 2017 – Stolen Horse International Public Relations – Pictures are available upon request.

For more information on Stolen Horse International and its programs, visit the website at www.netposse.com. Stolen Horse International is a Section 501(c)(3) organization under the Internal Revenue Code. Contributions to it are tax-deductible as charitable contributions.