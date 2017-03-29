STOLEN EQUINE – Ima Little Flicker aka ‘Flicker’ – Texas

Gordonville (Grayson County), TX Friday, March 17, 2017

Flicker was last seen around 8pm on March 7, 2017 in his stall at a boarding facility according to Cheri Wilson. When the boarding facility staff went to feed the horses the next morning, Flicker was gone.

Ms. Wilson asked Stolen Horse International for assistance in locating Flicker. On March 16, 2017, Ms. Wilson reported that someone trespassed onto the property where Flicker was boarded, took the electric gate apart to access the property, and took Flicker from his stall. Flicker is the only horse missing. Ms. Wilson has notified the Grayson County Sheriff Department, Texas Rangers and Texas State Cattle Rangers Association of the stolen horse.

Stolen Horse International, a nonprofit organization also known as NetPosse.com, is well known as the “lost and found’ place for horses on the internet for the equine industry. NetPosse.com offers horse theft and equine ID education and assist in search and recovery of stolen or missing horses, as well as other equine equipment.

“He means the world to me.”, says Cheri Wilson. “If you know anything about the whereabouts of this horse please come forward. Return him and you will get the reward no questions asked for his safe return.” Ms. Wilson went on to tell Stolen Horse International that Flicker has been in their family since birth. Grayson County Sheriff Department has confirmed they are handling this case as a theft.

On March 16, 2017, Stolen Horse International, Inc. received the first online report on its web site, www.NetPosse.com, filed by Wilson and, in short order, began distributing the information via their NetPosse Alert (the horse community’s Amber Alert) on the Internet to hundreds of social media groups and private email contacts in an effort to rally the public to help the family.

You will find Flicker’s webpage with information and a printable flyer in his NetPosse.com listing, which is where any updates or leads will be posted. Anyone interested in helping can search for report number NR005193 or use this direct link on the NetPosse.com site: http://www.netposse.com/view_report.asp?reportid=5193

“Circulating the flyer for Flicker as well as the NetPosse.com Alert nationwide is imperative, as he could be anywhere by now. These flyers are one tool that brings home many horses and must be posted in as many public places as possible,” says Debi Metcalfe, founder of Stolen Horse International. “And remember, not everyone has internet access. Please post his flyer in public places as well.”

Pictures, flyer, contact information, updates and other information are on the NetPosse webpage to identify this case quickly when calling in a tip. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Cheri Wilson, Grayson County Sheriff Department, Texas Rangers, Texas State Cattle Rangers Association or Stolen Horse International with any information.

For more information on Stolen Horse International and its programs, visit the website at www.netposse.com. Stolen Horse International is a Section 501(c)(3) organization under the Internal Revenue Code. Contributions to it are tax-deductible as charitable contributions.