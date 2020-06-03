Standlee Offers Teff Grass Pellets for Special Needs Horses

Standlee Premium Products™ introduces Standlee Premium Western Forage® Teff Grass Pellets for horses. These pellets are a soft, high-fiber grass forage with moderate protein content and low sugar/starch content. This forage is a nutritional solution for horses challenged with sugar/starch sensitivities such as those diagnosed with equine metabolic syndrome (EMS), insulin resistance (IR), Cushing’s disease, polysaccharide storage myopathy (PSSM) and laminitis.

Teff Grass Forage Pellets offer a convenient and consistent nutrition solution that gives horse owners peace of mind. Replacing baled grass hay with Teff Grass Forage Pellets eliminates the need to soak hay in water to reduce sugar content. It also eliminates the time, hassle and expense of nutritionally testing multiple batches of hay to find a source suitable for your sugar-sensitive horse. Teff Grass Forage Pellets are also a good option for overweight horses.

Teff Grass Forage Pellets also offer another option for feeding grass forage to horses that have allergies to other grass and legumes such as timothy grass, orchard grass, alfalfa and clover. Learn more at standleeforage.com.