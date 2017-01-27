NW Horse Source

Sponsor our Monthly Email Subscriber Drawing

The Northwest Horse Source holds monthly drawings/contests/giveaways in an effort to build our email subscriber list and/or encourage participation in questions, surveys, promotions, etc. Email subscribers and clients receive our monthly email newsletter as well as periodic information about great new products and services from our trusted partners who serve horse owners in the northwest and beyond.

Our subscriber/client privacy is important to us. We do not sell, rent, or give subscriber/client names or addresses to anyone. At any time, subscribers/clients can select the link at the bottom of every email to unsubscribe, or to receive less or more information. We never send more than 5 emails per week and usually only a couple a month. We don’t bombard anyone with emails.

If your business is interested in sponsoring one or more of our monthly subscriber drawings, please contact Karen Pickering.

Email: karen@nwhorsesource.com

Phone: (360)332-5579

In exchange for sponsoring a drawing (providing and drop shipping a prize or providing a service) The Northwest Horse Source offers our sponsors:

1) Full page product advertisement in our Online Marketplace for 6 months ($450 value). See sample

2) 1 (one) Feature Product Announcement in our Monthly E-Newsletter ($25 value). See an E-Newsletter sample

3) 1 (one) Facebook Promotion ($75 value). See our Facebook Page for examples

Choose the available month you wish to sponsor based on our monthly themes:

Target Your Advertising Based On Our Monthly Themes:

2017:

Past Sponsors:

2016:

The Northwest Horse Source LLC

PO Box 717

Blaine, WA 98231-0717

(360)332-5579 Phone

email: info@nwhorsesource.com