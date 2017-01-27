NW Horse Source

Sponsor our Monthly Email Subscriber Drawing
The Northwest Horse Source holds monthly drawings/contests/giveaways in an effort to build our email subscriber list and/or encourage participation in questions, surveys, promotions, etc. Email subscribers and clients receive our monthly email newsletter as well as periodic information about great new products and services from our trusted partners who serve horse owners in the northwest and beyond.
Our subscriber/client privacy is important to us. We do not sell, rent, or give subscriber/client names or addresses to anyone. At any time, subscribers/clients can select the link at the bottom of every email to unsubscribe, or to receive less or more information. We never send more than 5 emails per week and usually only a couple a month. We don’t bombard anyone with emails.
If your business is interested in sponsoring one or more of our monthly subscriber drawings, please contact Karen Pickering.
Email: karen@nwhorsesource.com
Phone: (360)332-5579
In exchange for sponsoring a drawing (providing and drop shipping a prize or providing a service) The Northwest Horse Source offers our sponsors:
1) Full page product advertisement in our Online Marketplace for 6 months ($450 value). See sample
2) 1 (one) Feature Product Announcement in our Monthly E-Newsletter ($25 value). See an E-Newsletter sample
3) 1 (one) Facebook Promotion ($75 value). See our Facebook Page for examples
Choose the available month you wish to sponsor based on our monthly themes:
Target Your Advertising Based On Our Monthly Themes:
2017:
- January: Breeding & Buying – Washington State Horse Expo
- February: Lifestyle & Getaways – Northwest Horse Fair & Expo
- March: Barn & Farm – Sweet PDZ
- April: Equine Events – Equine Structural Integration
- May: Equine Sports & Recreation – AVAILABLE
- June: Tack & Equipment – AVAILABLE
- July: Performance Horses – AVAILABLE
- August: Training & Facilities – AVAILABLE
- September: Educational Opportunities – Empowerment Through Connection 501(c)3
- October: Equine Wellness – Chava Naturals
- November: Holiday Gift Ideas – AVAILABLE
- December: Seniors & Nutrition – AVAILABLE
Past Sponsors:
2016:
- January: Breeding & Buying – Farnam: Horseshoer’s Secret® EXTRA STRENGTH Hoof & Connective Tissue Supplement
- February: Lifestyle & Getaways – Washington State Horse Expo: 2 admission tickets & Northwest Horse Fair & Expo: 3 admission tickets
- March: Barn & Farm – Sox for Horses Silver Whinnys
- April: Equine Events – EquestriSafe – Horse Identification Products
- May: Equine Sports & Recreation – Noble Outfitters Guardsman Fly Mask
- June: Tack & Equipment – Pure Harmony Equine Apparel Italian padded, raised and fancy stitched leather halter
- July: Performance Horses – Horse by Northwest
- August: Training & Facilities – Noble Outfitters All Purpose Stall Wash
- September: Educational Opportunities –
- October: Equine Wellness – Sox for Horses Silver Whinnys
- November: Holiday Gift Ideas – Noble Outfitters All Purpose Stall Wash
- December: Seniors & Nutrition – Chava Naturals
