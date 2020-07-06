Speaking of Horses TV in partnership with Northwest Horse Source Magazine

in partnership with

~ Introduction ~

I met Wayne Williams of Speaking of Horses at the Northwest Horse Fair & Expo. Wayne has his own radio show and has been the announcer for the Northwest Horse Fair & Expo in Albany, Oregon several times over the years. Wayne is partnering with The Northwest Horse Source to bring you interesting horse news and information throughout our country. Be watching over the next few months as he brings you some interesting clips about the horses in our lives.

Video 22 (July 2020)

From the Mane Event Show at the Rocky Mountain Horse Expo in Denver…a group of Graet Kids Vaulting…watch and enjoy!

Video 21 (June 2020)

A look at Scott Thomas’ collection of Silver Parade Saddles in Iowa

Video 20 (May 2020)

Karla Switzer performing Liberty and Free Style ride at Theater Equus Show in Harrisburg PA end of February 2020

Video 19 (May 2020)

Here is an interview with Carl Bledsoe, Gaited Horse Trainer from his Farm in Northern GA. Carl is a promoter of sound gaited horses.

Video 18 (March 2020)

Here is an interview with the head of the Certified Horsemanship Association Christy Landwher. This was from February 2020 at the Southern Equine Expo in Murfreesboro Tennessee, before the shut downs.

Video 17 (February 2020)

Interview with Jonathan Shaw who rides Paso Fino horses and carries his Falcon…yes real Falcon…very interesting fellow! Belongs to the Mason Dixon Paso Club and lives in Maryland!

Video 16 (October 2019)

Interview about saddle fitting with Sheryl Lemke of Lemke Saddlery at the Norco CA Horse Affair in early October 2019.

Video 15 (August 2019)

Johnathan Field from Vancouver, BC Canada was a featured performer at Breyerfest 2019 held at KY Horse Park in Lexington, KY. Here is a talk with Johnathan in his stalls at Breyer!

Video 14 (August 2019)

Interview with the Cobra Project, from the Equus Film Festival Breyerfest stop at KY Horse Park! Cobra is a BLM Mustang who went from “unadoptable” and wild to a 2015 World Champion, 2018 USEF Horse of the Year, FEI PSG Adequan All breeds Champion 2015 and a Breyer model horse! He now has a short documentary film about him showing on the Equus Film Festival.

Video 13 (July 2019)

Highlights from the Midwest Carriage Festival in Elkhorn, WI. This event was in mid June 2019.

Video 12 (June 2019)

A visit with Equine Massage Therapist Liz Baumann of On Track Equine Massage works on a horse (mine) who fell on the ice this last winter. The benefits and reasons for massage!

Video 11 (Feb 2019)

Wayne Williams of Speaking of Horses caught up with Clinician and Mule Trainer Ty Evans while he was doing clinics at the Southern Equine Expo, Feb 22-24, 2019 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Video 10 (Feb 2019)

Interview with Holly Armstrong about her SaddleBred Parade Horses and Saddles from Breyerfest in Lexington, KY.

Video 9 (Feb 2019)

Culver Military Academies in Northern Indiana, Female Equestriennes Drill Team perform at last year’s Graduation Week Program

Video 8 (Jan 2019)

Yoga Pre-Ride Stretches for Equestrians from Jennifer K, of Chicago.

She rides, competes, and is an excellent Yoga Instructor.

Video 7 (Jan 2019)

A visit with TV personality Carson Kressley about once again being the MC for the Equestfest part of the Tournament of Roses…and riding in the parade January 1…New Years Day with the Scripps Miramar Saddlebreds from Southern California!

Video 6 (Dec 2018)

A visit with Jennifer Malott Kotylo on Yoga Exercises and improving your riding skills and balance! Jennifer is a school instructor, Dressage Rider and Movement & Body Awareness Specialist for Equestrians.

Video 5 (Dec 2018)

Tips on safely clipping your horse and with a new horse, figuring out how to approach the unknown… Dan Grunewald is a Trainer, Instructor, Judge and World Champion Competitor. Here are a few really good tips from Dan!

Video 4 (Nov 2018)

A look at the American Heart Association Beach Ride at Myrtle Beach SC Nov 2018.

Video 3 (Nov 2018)

A look at day one action from the World Clydesdale Show 2018 in Madison, WI.

Video 2 (Feb 2016)

Interview with Trails Specialist Robert Eversole. He lives in the State of Washington and rides trails world wide. He is know as the “TrailMeister” and does clinics and presentations across the USA and Canada on trail safety and usage.

Video 1 (May 2018)

The Young Living Oils Percheron Hitch appearing in the 2018 Indianapolis 500 Festival Parade….behind the scenes preparation and the Parade itself!