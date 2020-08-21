South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa Announces Farnam Arena, the newest addition to the equestrian center

South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa has partnered with Farnam, the leading horse care and supplies provider in the industry, on the property’s brand-new outdoor covered arena, Farnam Arena. Farnam, a long-standing partner of the South Point Arena and Equestrian Center, has been the sponsor of the center’s wash racks and farrier area for three years. Farnam Arena, the newest addition to the Equestrian Center, is set to open at the end of September.

“We are so excited to be partnering with Farnam to bring this new arena to life,” remarked Steve Stallworth, General Manager of the South Point Arena and Equestrian Center, “Farnam Arena gives us the opportunity to host new events and expand the events we know and love. Farnam has always been a great supporter of South Point, and we couldn’t think of anyone better for this partnership.”

Farnam Arena becomes South Point’s fourth and largest competition venue in the equestrian complex at 300 by 135 feet, totaling over 40,000-square feet. The multimillion-dollar project, located on the west side of the property adjacent to the I-15 freeway, will allow the property to host larger events than ever before.

“Farnam has a lasting partnership with South Point Arena and Equestrian Center and we are excited for what is to come at the NEW Farnam Arena,” stated Stash Easton, Director of Marketing for Central Garden & Pet, Equine Marketing at Farnam, “We look forward to welcoming horses and their owners to Farnam Arena. We’ll see you there!”

For more information on Farnam Arena, please visit www.southpointarena.com.

About Farnam

Founded in 1946, Farnam Companies, Inc., has grown to become one of the most widely recognized names in the animal health products industry, and has become one of the largest marketers of equine products in the country. No one knows horses better than Farnam. That’s why no one offers a more complete selection of horse care products. Farnam Horse Products serves both the pleasure horse and the performance horse markets with products for fly control, deworming, hoof and leg care, grooming, wound treatment and leather care, plus nutritional supplements.

For more information on Farnam, visit www.farnam.com.

About South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa

Featuring more than 2,100 guestrooms, South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa overlooks the famous Las Vegas Strip and the serenity of the surrounding mountainscape. Each oversized guest room features state-of-the-art LED televisions as well as WiFi with high-speed internet connections. Guests visiting South Point Hotel will experience affordable luxury through a casino offering top-of-the-line gaming technology, more than 60 table games and a separate race and sports book area, 11 restaurants, including the award-winning Michael’s Gourmet Room, world-class Costa Del Sur Spa and Salon, a 400-seat showroom featuring headliner entertainment, a 700-seat Bingo room, a 16-screen Cinemark movie complex, a state-of-the-art 64-lane bowling center, a 52,000-square foot Conference Center and an 80,000-square foot Exhibit Hall. South Point Hotel is also home to the Tournament Bowling Plaza, a multi-million-dollar professional bowling tournament facility. In addition, South Point Hotel has the finest equestrian event facility in the country. The 240,000 square feet of event space features three climate-controlled arenas, vet clinic, feed store, more than 1,200 climate-controlled stalls and plays host to some of the country’s most unique events. South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa is at 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, NV 89183.