Shop over 80 Horses in January Internet Auctions

For Immediate Release – January 15, 2020

“Buyers can shop more than 80 Top Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas in the 2 auctions that make up the 51st Annual Mid Winter Sale. They are the BROODMARE AFFAIRE and the January INTERNET Auction,” according to Mike Jennings of Pro Horse Services. “Bidding for both auctions opens on Saturday, January 18th. They will close on January 21st and 23rd, respectively.”

To view the Internet Auction Catalogs go to

https://internethorseauctions.com/index.php

Once a bidder has created their log in account they will be able to:

Access contact information for the sellers to get more information, Schedule a veterinary exam Go see a horse. Make an Offer to buy the horse before the bidding starts



For more Info on registering to bid and how the Internet Auction Works bidders can go to https://prohorseservices.com/how-to

The BROODMARE AFFAIRE Auction features a great group of 30 mares that include horses with outstanding show records and producers of NSBA World Show Champions, Reserve World Champions, Finalists in Major Show events, ROM and point earners, as well as, mares with popular pedigrees for Western Pleasure, Halter, Hunter Under Saddle, All Around, Cow Horse and Cutting events. The offering includes: Lot 101 – Naturally So (AQHA) Earned $24,859, Reserve Champion 2008 Reichert Celebration Hylton Maiden 3 and Older Western Pleasure Class, ready to breed early; Lot 107 – Its Dejavu Kid (AQHA / PHBA) Over 100 PHBA Halter & Color points, Reserve World Champion producer, sells with breeding to Sierra or Vigilante; Lot 115 – Miss Dual Kiss (AQHA) Progeny Earnings $24,730, including NRCHA Snaffle Bit Futurity OPEN & INTERMEDIATE OPEN FINALIST; Lot 103 – AL Be on Fire (AQHA) $3,236 NSBA, 2nd The Tom Powers 2 year-old Limited Open Hunter Under Saddle, 42.5 AQHA points, bred to WON LAST STAND and more. Other mares bred to, or with foal at side by top sires including BACKSTREET, VS GOOD RIDE, DUAL SMART REY, GOOD BETTER BEST, FULL METAL JACKET and others.

The January INTERNET Auction offers more than 50 proven show horses and prospects for Western Pleasure, Halter, Hunter Under Saddle, Ranch Riding, Cow Horse, Reining, All Around and Cattle events. This collection of quality horses includes: Lot 203 – No Doubt In Rhythm (AQHA) $892, Top 10 Congress Maturity $10,000 Limited Horse Open Western Pleasure, over 70 points in Pleasure & Green Western Riding; Lot 202 – Hes Got Finesse (AQHA / APHA) 2019 AQHA Select World Champion Yearling Gelding, 2019 APHA Reserve World Champion Open & Amateur Yearling Gelding; Lot 208 – All About Hot Lookin (AQHA) 17 hand, Finalist NSBA World Show in Hunter Under Saddle; Lot 222 – Frosted Lights (AQHA) a 2016 red roan stallion by SMART BOONS, NRCHA $184,486, sire of foals with NRCHA $382,824, that has been well started under saddle, plus many more proven and well-bred horses by the top sires in the show horse business.

Anding Acres is offering 7 outstanding young Appaloosas and Quarter Horses in the January INTERNET Auction sired by Suchan Ego, My Intention, Ecredible and Heza Secret Agent.

The first Mid Winter Sale, held in January 1970 at the Virginia State Fairgrounds, was managed by Bill and Betty Jennings’ East Coast Sales. From 1979 through 2011 Professional Auction Services, Inc., owned by Mike and Tim Jennings, produced the annual January auction. In 2012 the Mid Winter auction moved to the digital world under the management of Professional Horse Services, LLC owned by Mike and Stephanie Jennings.

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Internet Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas. The Pro Horse Services INTERNET Auction platform has SOLD 2,313 horses for $9,293,850.

To obtain more information about bidding on horses in the 51st ANNUAL MID WINTER Internet Horse Auctions contact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905.