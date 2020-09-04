fbpx

September 3, 2020 – West Nile Virus Glenn County, CA

by

California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1;

Age: 2; Gender: Mare; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH);

Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/29/2020;  Clinical Signs: Dragging pelvic limb, drooping eyelids, head drop, stiff hindquarters;

Confirmation Date: 9/2/2020; Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Not Reported;

Notes: None;

 

All information is sourced from 

Leave a Comment