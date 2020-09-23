fbpx

September 22, 2020 – Equine Influenza in King and Spokane County, WA

by

Washington State Department of Agriculture

King County
Number Confirmed: 1;
Notes: A private facility in King County is under a voluntary quarantine after a horse has tested positive for Equine Influenza.;

Spokane County
Number Confirmed: 1;
Notes: A private facility in Spokane County is under a voluntary quarantine after a horse has tested positive for Equine Influenza. For more information about Equine Influenza go to the owner factsheet.;

 

