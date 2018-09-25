Enter the NWHS Senior Horse Essay Contest!

Share the story of your working senior horse for a chance to win!

Do you have a special senior horse in your life who’s still active and working? Share your senior horse’s story with our readers and give your horse his moment in the spotlight. Prizes will be awarded for Youth Category (age 13-18) and Adult Category (age 18+).

ENTRY DEADLINE: OCTOBER 15, 2018

WINNERS WILL BE NOTIFIED BY NOVEMBER 15, 2018

GUIDELINES…

• Horse must be 18 years or older

• Essays must be 400 to 500 words in length

• Submission must include 1 photo (digital or hard-copy) of your working senior horse, preferably “on the job”

• Digital photos must be high-resolution .jpg or TIF images at least 300 dots per inch (dpi) at 3 x 5 inches

• Hard-copy mailed photos* should be 4 x 6 inch or larger, printed on quality photo paper. (No plain paper prints.)

• Essay text may be typed in the body of an email or attached as .doc, .docx or .rtf file; other file types will not be considered

• Include your name, postal address, email address (if available) and phone number

• Indicate whether your entry is for the Youth Category (age 13-18) or Adult Category (over age 18)

* MAILED MATERIALS WILL NOT BE RETURNED; SEND ONLY COPIES

SUBMITTING YOUR ENTRY…

• Email to editor@nwhorsesource.com with the subject: “Senior Horse Essay”

OR

• Mail to:

The Northwest Horse Source

Senior Horse Essay Contest

PO Box 717 • Blaine, WA 98231

Please note that time does not allow us to acknowledge receipt of entries, whether by email or postal mail.

Winning Entry in Each Category Receives…

• Featured publication in our December 2018 issue

• Farnam® senior horse supplements

• Free one-year home delivery subscription