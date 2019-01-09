Semican Equine Announces Partnership with the Gold Coast Dressage Association in 2019
Endel Ots and Lucky Strike were the first Semican Achievement Award winners last December. Photo courtesy of JRPR News.
Wellington, FL (January 7, 2019) – Anyone who has ever witnessed the “poetry in motion” that dressage brings to equestrian sport understands the importance of attaining an ideal level of calm energy in the equine partner. Top-level equestrians know that many factors go into attaining this ideal. Breeding and genetics to endless hours of nurturing and training all play a part in bringing out the very best in dressage sport horses, but the adage “you are what you eat” also applies to equine athletes. Many professionals agree that nutrition is one of the most important factors that go into developing a competitive dressage horse. This is why Semican Equine is excited to announce their support of top dressage riders at the 2019 Gold Coast Dressage Association (GCDA) shows with the Semican Achievement Award.
Semican is a Canadian company that manufactures Semican Equavena Turrcotte HullFree Oats
from a highly specialized non-GMO crop grown exclusively in nutrient rich Canadian soil. HullFree Oats provide the ideal blend of easily digestible carbohydrates and fat. Because of its unique structure, the oats naturally supply energy and improve recuperation. The calm energy that the Semican HullFree Oats provide enables the disciplined dressage horse to perform at its best. The Semican Achievement Award is presented to a horse and rider combination that earns top scores and displays outstanding excellence in their performance. The award includes a commemorative neck ribbon and engraved tray. Already well known in the racing and polo sectors, Semican is looking forward to expanding their recognition to top dressage horses and their riders during the 2019 GCDA season.
The Gold Coast Dressage Association is a USDF Group Member
Organization that is committed to providing educational programs, clinics, shows and seminars aimed at promoting and upgrading classical riding, and to offer a framework in which individuals can progress with the schooling of themselves and their horses. The 2019 GCDA show season kicks off with the Gold Coast Opener held on January 17-20th
at The Global Dressage Stadium
at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center
(PBIEC) in Wellington, Florida.
Semican understands the importance of providing calm energy to high performance equine athletes. This is why they are excited to expand and share the benefits of Semican HullFree Oats with Sport Horse enthusiasts and other top riders in all areas of equestrian sport. Top equestrians have found them to be the perfect top dressing for current feeding programs to aid digestion, provide energy, and supply protein, minerals, vitamins and anti-oxidants. Semican is also well respected in the equine world for their extensive selection of Canadian hay cubes, hays and their Oat Snack treats. To learn more about Semican HullFree Oats, visit http://www.Semican.ca
.
