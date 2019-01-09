Semican Equine Announces Partnership with the Gold Coast Dressage Association in 2019

Wellington, FL (January 7, 2019) – Anyone who has ever witnessed the “poetry in motion” that dressage brings to equestrian sport understands the importance of attaining an ideal level of calm energy in the equine partner. Top-level equestrians know that many factors go into attaining this ideal. Breeding and genetics to endless hours of nurturing and training all play a part in bringing out the very best in dressage sport horses, but the adage “you are what you eat” also applies to equine athletes. Many professionals agree that nutrition is one of the most important factors that go into developing a competitive dressage horse. This is why Semican Equine is excited to announce their support of top dressage riders at the 2019 Gold Coast Dressage Association (GCDA) shows with the Semican Achievement Award.

Semican is a Canadian company that manufactures Semican Equavena Turrcotte HullFree Oats from a highly specialized non-GMO crop grown exclusively in nutrient rich Canadian soil. HullFree Oats provide the ideal blend of easily digestible carbohydrates and fat. Because of its unique structure, the oats naturally supply energy and improve recuperation. The calm energy that the Semican HullFree Oats provide enables the disciplined dressage horse to perform at its best. The Semican Achievement Award is presented to a horse and rider combination that earns top scores and displays outstanding excellence in their performance. The award includes a commemorative neck ribbon and engraved tray. Already well known in the racing and polo sectors, Semican is looking forward to expanding their recognition to top dressage horses and their riders during the 2019 GCDA season.