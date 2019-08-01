Scratch-N-All Pads Testimonial: Loves Your Product

“I wanted to connect with you to let you know how many scratch-n-all pads we have at my barn. To date I have 18 in all of the colors you offer. I guess this is an indication of how much my horse and the boarders’ horses love your product! They sure do!!

“I have them set up on the shed row overhang supports so that they can enjoy a good scratching at three posts presently! Most every week or so but especially in the Spring during the shed time your Scratch-N-All pads are all jammed up with winter hair. The horses LOVE them! Over the 3 years that I have had them they have not broken, ripped, or shrunk from cold winter temperatures in ANY way! You offer a wonderful product, thanks for sharing it to the equine community.

“I will be looking you up again next Equine Affaire for more Scratch-N-All pads. I hope to eventually give my herd an opportunity to have a scratch from all 6 posts! Keep up the great work.”

C. Grafton, MA

