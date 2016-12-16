S.W. Washington State Horse Expo Proudly Announces…

S.W. Washington State Horse Expo Proudly Announces

That on March 3-5 2017

There Will Be A

****Mountain Trail Challenge****

Sanctioned by the

“IMTCA”

(Photos Courtesy IMTCA)

Mountain Trail makes its debut at the 2017 Washington State Horse Expo March 3-5 2017. There will be four challenges on an in-door Mountain Trail course designed by “Mark Bolender”.

In-Hand – This is done with a halter and lead rope while navigating obstacles in a pattern.

Level 1 Riding – This is done under saddle, walking only while navigating obstacles in a pattern.

Level 2 Riding – This is done under saddle, walk, pick up a trot, jog or gait up to and transition down to a walk over the obstacle. 180 degree turns, 360 degree turns, all of this while navigating obstacles in a pattern.

Level 3 Riding – This is done under Saddle, walk, trot, jog, gait, lope and canter up to and transition down to a walk over the obstacle. 180 degree turns, 360 degree turns all of this while navigating obstacles in a pattern.

(Photos Courtesy IMTCA)

There will be clinics for those that want to compete in the challenges.

$10,000 in prize money and product will be given to the top 3 participants in each challenge.

Registration package and rules available on:

www.IMTCA.org



(Photo Courtesy IMTCA)