S.W. Washington State Horse Expo Proudly Announces
That on March 3-5 2017
There Will Be A
****Mountain Trail Challenge****
Sanctioned by the
“IMTCA”
(Photos Courtesy IMTCA)
Mountain Trail makes its debut at the 2017 Washington State Horse Expo March 3-5 2017. There will be four challenges on an in-door Mountain Trail course designed by “Mark Bolender”.
In-Hand – This is done with a halter and lead rope while navigating obstacles in a pattern.
Level 1 Riding – This is done under saddle, walking only while navigating obstacles in a pattern.
Level 2 Riding – This is done under saddle, walk, pick up a trot, jog or gait up to and transition down to a walk over the obstacle. 180 degree turns, 360 degree turns, all of this while navigating obstacles in a pattern.
Level 3 Riding – This is done under Saddle, walk, trot, jog, gait, lope and canter up to and transition down to a walk over the obstacle. 180 degree turns, 360 degree turns all of this while navigating obstacles in a pattern.
(Photos Courtesy IMTCA)
There will be clinics for those that want to compete in the challenges.
$10,000 in prize money and product will be given to the top 3 participants in each challenge.
