Rutgers Equine Science Center Launches 2022 Equine Needs Assessment Survey

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. – What is most important to members of the equine industry? To answer this question and more, the Rutgers Equine Science Center is conducting the 2022 Equine Industry Needs Assessment Survey.

You are invited to participate in this survey if you are over 18 years old and involved in the U.S. equine industry, e.g., by riding horses, owning horses, running a horse-related business, or by being involved in any other way. Use this link: https://go.rutgers.edu/2022NeedsAssessmentSurvey to share your views and opinions in this ~10 min anonymous survey. The survey will be available through November 1st, 2022.

“Everyone’s opinion matters for this project”, said Dr. Malinowski, Director of the Rutgers Equine Science Center. “The main goal of this survey is to help us better understand how the Rutgers Equine Science Center can best support members of the equine industry in New Jersey and nationwide. Other aims are to learn more about the different groups that are part of the equine industry with regard to their demographics, interests, and the issues that are important to them”, she said.

If you have any question about this project, you can reach out to the study coordinator, Dr. Alisa Herbst. She can be contacted by email: ach158@sebs.rutgers.edu or phone: 848-932-3761.

About Rutgers Equine Science Center

The Equine Science Center is a unit of the New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey. Its mission is “Better Horse Care through Research and Education” in order to advance the well-being and performance of horses and the equine industry. Its vision is to be recognized throughout New Jersey as well as nationally and internationally for its achievements in identifying issues in the horse industry, finding solutions through science-based inquiry, providing answers to the horse industry and to horse owners, and influencing public policy to ensure the viability of the horse industry.

For more information about the Equine Science Center, call 848-932-9419 or visit esc.rutgers.edu.

