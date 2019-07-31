Rusty Bar Ranch Named 2019 Time To Ride® Program Facility

Rusty Bar Ranch is proud to announce it has been approved as a 2019 Time To Ride Program Facility.

Time To Ride is a program of the American Horse Council (AHC), a Washington, DC-based nonprofit association representing all segments of the horse industry. Time To Ride’s purpose is to foster the next generation of knowledgeable, dedicated horse owners by introducing school-age children to horse care and horseback riding in a safe, welcoming environment.

To achieve the Time To Ride Program Facility designation, our riding instructors had to pass a criminal background check and complete SafeSport training through the U.S. Center for SafeSport. In addition, our farm and instructors had to meet a stringent set of standards for safety, physical facility requirements and professional experience.

In addition to providing physical exercise, learning to ride and care for horses teaches many life skills, including responsibility, patience, perseverance, and how to set and achieve goals. Unlike other forms of exercise, children experience the emotional bond that comes from caring for and riding a horse – a partnership with another living being like no other.

As a Time To Ride Program Facility, Rusty Bar Ranch utilizes a prescribed curriculum to teach children about horse care and handling in addition to horseback riding. Through an introductory series of weekly lessons, kids learn how to properly groom a horse, parts of the horse, parts of a saddle and bridle, as well as basic riding skills.

We will be working with local schools and youth groups in the coming months to offer the Time To Ride lesson program to youngsters in our area.

To learn more about Rusty Bar Ranch, call 253-843-2455 or visit www.rustybarranch.com. To learn more about Time To Ride visit TimeToRide.org.