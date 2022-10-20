Regional Equine Entities Join Forces for Community Benefit

The Colorado Horse Source is proud to announce that it will serve as the official publication of the Rocky Mountain Horse Expo in Denver, Colorado, February 23–26, 2023. The event historically presents four days of horse-focused clinics, trade-show shopping, and educational opportunities for those who are active in the horse industry and those looking to be part of our equine community. The event takes place at the National Western Complex, and this is its 31st year serving the Colorado horse community.

“We are pleased to partner with The Rocky Mountain Horse Expo in 2023,” shared Colorado Horse Source publisher Karen Pickering. “It’s important to us that we participate in the Colorado horse community and to celebrate youth activities and achievements as well as trainers, clubs, and organizations in our region. Equine businesses will be highlighted as we make connections and become more familiar with all the businesses that support the horse industry in Colorado. We will be handing out our January/February issue and event schedules at the door as you enter the expo this year, so be sure and get your copy. We’d love to get to know you, so stop by our booth at the RMHE!”

This also presents and excellent opportunity for horse-centric businesses to promote their offerings to horse lovers and enthusiasts on site at the event via advertising in Colorado Horse Source. The publication is offering special advertising rates for this issue to all RMHE participants and vendors, so be sure to reach out to Karen Pickering for full details on how this special partnership can benefit your training business, tack or gear company, feed business, real estate, and more.

Learn more about Colorado Horse Source and its commitment to serving all aspects of the Colorado horse community at https://youtu.be/CHjEZH_6bH4.

Please leave this field empty Join the conversation: Email Address * First name Last name Select a list(s): NWHS Reader Newsletter NWHS Post Alerts Outbreak Alerts Horse Safety Real Estate Updates