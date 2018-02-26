News

Raise the Hoof Fundraiser March 24, 2018

Raise the Hoof Fundraiser March 24, 2018
Press

Paws up to help animals

The Washington State Animal Response Team cordially invites you to our second annual fundraiser, Raise the Hoof, celebrating past and future rescues. We have a fun afternoon planned and hope you can make it!

Raise the Hoof Fundraiser auction

The Evening

Talk by Julie Anderson
Auction
50/50 Raffle
Wine pull

About Julie Anderson

Julie Anderson serves as Pierce County Auditor and, in that position, is in charge of animal control for Pierce County, WA. WASART worked with Anderson during the aftermath of a horse neglect situation. She is a lifelong animal lover.

Auction Sneak Peek

We have some great auction items lined up for you! Here’s a sample:

Specialty cocktail

You and your table enjoy a handcrafted specialty cocktail made just for the occasion by caterer and sponsor Jonz Catering!

Tree pruning

Two of our members are master pruners and each is donating non-climbing pruning services. Give your garden a manicure!

Art of your animal

One of our board members is also an artist and she’s donating a custom painting of your favorite animal, pet, or other four-legged family member.

Have an item that will spice up our auction?

Interested in donating an item for the auction? We’d love to hear from you. Contact Gretchen at event@washingtonsart.org

Titlow Lodge
8425 6th Ave
Tacoma, WA 98465
4 pm-7 pm • $45

Questions? event@washingtonsart.org

$40 before March 7, 2018
$45 after March 7, 2018
$50 at the door

Buy tickets here:
www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3218615

Related Items
Click to add a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

News
Press

Related Items

More in News

Copyright ©2001-2018 The Northwest Horse Source. All rights reserved. Your all breed, all discipline educational resource serving Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Colorado, Northern California, Alaska, Arizona, British Columbia.

Copyright © 2015 NW Horse Source.