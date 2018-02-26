Raise the Hoof Fundraiser March 24, 2018

Paws up to help animals
The Washington State Animal Response Team cordially invites you to our second annual fundraiser, Raise the Hoof, celebrating past and future rescues. We have a fun afternoon planned and hope you can make it!
The Evening
Talk by Julie Anderson
Auction
50/50 Raffle
Wine pull
About Julie Anderson
Julie Anderson serves as Pierce County Auditor and, in that position, is in charge of animal control for Pierce County, WA. WASART worked with Anderson during the aftermath of a horse neglect situation. She is a lifelong animal lover.
Auction Sneak Peek
We have some great auction items lined up for you! Here’s a sample:
Specialty cocktail
You and your table enjoy a handcrafted specialty cocktail made just for the occasion by caterer and sponsor Jonz Catering!
Tree pruning
Two of our members are master pruners and each is donating non-climbing pruning services. Give your garden a manicure!
Art of your animal
One of our board members is also an artist and she’s donating a custom painting of your favorite animal, pet, or other four-legged family member.
Have an item that will spice up our auction?
Interested in donating an item for the auction? We’d love to hear from you. Contact Gretchen at event@washingtonsart.org
Titlow Lodge
8425 6th Ave
Tacoma, WA 98465
4 pm-7 pm • $45
Questions? event@
$40 before March 7, 2018
$45 after March 7, 2018
$50 at the door
Buy tickets here:
www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3218615
