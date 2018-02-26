Raise the Hoof Fundraiser March 24, 2018

Paws up to help animals

The Washington State Animal Response Team cordially invites you to our second annual fundraiser, Raise the Hoof, celebrating past and future rescues. We have a fun afternoon planned and hope you can make it!

The Evening

Talk by Julie Anderson

Auction

50/50 Raffle

Wine pull

About Julie Anderson

Julie Anderson serves as Pierce County Auditor and, in that position, is in charge of animal control for Pierce County, WA. WASART worked with Anderson during the aftermath of a horse neglect situation. She is a lifelong animal lover.

Auction Sneak Peek

We have some great auction items lined up for you! Here’s a sample:

Specialty cocktail

You and your table enjoy a handcrafted specialty cocktail made just for the occasion by caterer and sponsor Jonz Catering!

Tree pruning

Two of our members are master pruners and each is donating non-climbing pruning services. Give your garden a manicure!

Art of your animal

One of our board members is also an artist and she’s donating a custom painting of your favorite animal, pet, or other four-legged family member.

Have an item that will spice up our auction?

Interested in donating an item for the auction? We’d love to hear from you. Contact Gretchen at event@washingtonsart.org

Titlow Lodge

8425 6th Ave

Tacoma, WA 98465

4 pm-7 pm • $45

Questions? event@ washingtonsart.org

$40 before March 7, 2018

$45 after March 7, 2018

$50 at the door

Buy tickets here:

www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3218615