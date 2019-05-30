R.J. CLASSICS CONTINUES PARTNERSHIP WITH IEA

Thursday, May 30, 2019 (Columbus, Ohio) – The Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) is proud to announce the continuation of its partnership with R.J. Classics. R.J. Classics, a long-time sponsor of the IEA, is now an official show clothes supplier for IEA riders and is a valuable sponsor at the IEA Zone Finals and IEA Hunt Seat National Finals.

“R.J. Classics is thrilled to renew our partnership with the IEA with the joint goal of helping to grow the future of Equestrian sports. We are so impressed with the tremendous dedication of these outstanding IEA coaches and riders,” shared Michelle Seltzer, Co-Owner of R.J. Classics. “For 20 years, R.J. Classics has been committed to providing quality show clothing for all levels, at all price points, and we were thrilled to support the organization in an even bigger way this season by sponsoring Zone Finals and Nationals.”

In addition to their previous sponsorship at the IEA Hunt Seat National Finals, R.J. Classics added sponsorship at each of the ten IEA Zone Finals in 2019. “It is very exciting to further our partnership with a generous, three-year agreement that supports IEA events at the zone and National levels,” stated Roxane Durant, Co-founder/Executive Director of the IEA. “They are always on the cutting edge of new colors, materials and designs and now our riders and coaches have even more access to beautiful, high-quality R.J. Classics equestrian apparel.”

About IEA:

Now approaching its 18th year, the IEA has nearly 14,000 members across the United States riding and coaching Hunt Seat, Western and Dressage disciplines. The non-profit (501(c)3) IEA was organized to promote and improve the quality of equestrian competition and instruction available to middle and secondary school students and is open to public and private schools and barn teams. There is no need for a rider to own a horse because the IEA supplies a mount and tack to each equestrian for competitions. Its purpose is to set minimum standards for competition, provide information concerning the creation and development of school associated equestrian sport programs, to generally promote the common interests of safe riding instruction and competition and education on matters related to equestrian competition at the middle and secondary school levels.

For more information, please visit www.rideiea.org

About R.J. Classics:

R.J. Classics made its debut in 2000. The founder’s daughter was an avid junior rider and like any show mom shopping for apparel, she was looking for options that fit her daughter’s needs as well as her budget. Her family business and professional background had long been in the apparel industry and she blended that knowledge seamlessly with her knowledge of the riding market. The company’s mission was quite simple and is still in place: offer a variety of price points to the consumer, offer fashionable styling, and always produce quality garments. The level of attention to detail, value and quality to all products across all price points is what sets us apart from others.

R.J. Classics commitment to their clients has resulted in growth for the company and an expanded product line. Enter the world of R.J. Classics to explore their extensive coat, shirt, breech and accessory selections. Enjoy the beautiful styling, luxurious fabrics and unique linings that will set your rider apart in the show ring or on the hunt field.

For more information, please visit www.rjclassics.com

