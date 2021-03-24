PRCA Xtreme Bulls Tour Finale moving to Pendleton, Ore.

The best professional bull riders in ProRodeo are heading to one of the best settings in rodeo for the Xtreme Bulls Tour Finale presented by Banner Bank.

The event that crowns the Xtreme Bulls Tour champion will take place during the Pendleton Round-Up in September, the PRCA, Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon announced March 23.

The finale will take place in conjunction with one of rodeo’s most iconic events and in the scenic Happy Canyon Arena in Pendleton, Ore.

The event will be the final Xtreme Bulls event of the ProRodeo season and will pay out $110,000, making it a key step on the road to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas in December.

“The Pendleton Round-Up is one of the most iconic rodeos in the world,” PRCA CEO George Taylor said. “This is an incredible opportunity to crown ProRodeo’s bull riding tour champion on an amazing stage.”

The Xtreme Bulls Finale will be a two-day event, with two rounds the first day and a third long-go and a progressive round the second day. The finale, which is slated for Sept. 13-14 this season, will consist of 24 contestants who qualify through a semifinals event before the finale.

“We are excited to host the Xtreme Bulls Tour Finale and bring the top 24 professional bull riders to the Happy Canyon Arena,” Happy Canyon and Pendleton Round-Up Bulls/Concert Chair Kipp Curtis said. “Adding another signature event to the week of Round-Up will provide our fans the opportunity to watch the crowning of the Xtreme Bulls Champion.”

The Pendleton Round-Up is scheduled to take place Sept. 11-18. A major stop on the ProRodeo Tour, the Pendleton Round-Up also plays a significant role for the athletes attempting to qualify for the Wrangler NFR.

In 2019, the Round-Up had a payout in excess of $500,000.

The Xtreme Bulls Tour Finale will air exclusively on The Cowboy Channel and will stream live on the PRCA on Cowboy Channel Plus App.

Press release courtesy of the PRCA.

This article sponsored by: