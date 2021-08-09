Pikes Peak~Bridle Trails, Bellevue, WA

On the Park at Pikes Peak, Bridle Trails. A timeless Northwest design blends harmoniously on this 1 acre setting. Floor to ceiling window walls allow the outside in with a forested backdrop and uncompromised privacy. Sensational style with rich finishes, wood beamed ceilings and unique spaces throughout the home making this property one of a kind. Sprawling lawns, parked out grounds and 3 stall barn with tack room and fenced paddock. Idyllic location down a quiet dead end street and direct trail access from your property.
Enjoy a tour of the home: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=MkucD8LBhqq
5 bedroom | 4 bathrooms | 4,519 sq ft | 1 acre
$2,998,000
MLS#: 1808550
The Northwest Horse Source is an independently owned and operated print and online magazine for horse owners and enthusiasts of all breeds and disciplines in the Pacific Northwest. Our contemporary editorial columns are predominantly written by experts in the region, covering the care, training, keeping and enjoyment of horses, with an eye to the specific concerns in our region.