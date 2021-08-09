Pikes Peak~Bridle Trails, Bellevue, WA

On the Park at Pikes Peak, Bridle Trails. A timeless Northwest design blends harmoniously on this 1 acre setting. Floor to ceiling window walls allow the outside in with a forested backdrop and uncompromised privacy. Sensational style with rich finishes, wood beamed ceilings and unique spaces throughout the home making this property one of a kind. Sprawling lawns, parked out grounds and 3 stall barn with tack room and fenced paddock. Idyllic location down a quiet dead end street and direct trail access from your property.

Enjoy a tour of the home: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=MkucD8LBhqq

5 bedroom | 4 bathrooms | 4,519 sq ft | 1 acre

$2,998,000

MLS#: 1808550